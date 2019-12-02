APTOPIX Wake Forest Syracuse Football

Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene makes a catch over Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the second half of Saturday’s game.

Donavon Greene has indeed arrived in a big way for the Deacons.

The freshman wide receiver from Mount Airy made one of the biggest plays of Wake Forest’s win against Duke, hauling in a one-handed catch for 36 yards on third-and-11 on the drive that ended with Cade Carney’s victory-sealing touchdown run.

That was the appetizer to Greene’s seven-catch, 172-yard performance at Syracuse. The big play was the 75-yard touchdown on which he turned on the burners after running a simple slant, the flashy play was the helmet-aided 25-yard catch along the sideline in the fourth quarter.

“Each game I’m getting a little more comfortable. Starting to slow down a little bit,” Greene said Saturday when asked if the one-handed snag against Duke meant he had more confidence against the Orange.

In fact, this little snapshot of Greene in the past two weeks might just be the appetizer for what’s to come for the 6-2, 200-pounder. He’s played three games and will play in the bowl game, retaining his redshirt for this season.

Wake Forest already knows it’s losing two of its top three wide receivers in seniors Scotty Washington and Steve Claude. Redshirt sophomore Sage Surratt, lost for the season to a shoulder injury, seems to at least have a decision to make on whether he’ll enter the NFL Draft after a breakout season.

If Surratt leaves, Greene would become an even more integral part of Wake Forest’s offense developing new threats at receiver.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments