Rice quarterback Wiley Green is a redshirt freshman who played the four-game maximum last season, including three starts. In the second start of his career, he threw for 313 yards against UTEP — the most a Rice quarterback had thrown for in three seasons.

Green, who didn’t play last season against Wake Forest, completed 7 of 14 passes for 62 yards against Army — 38 of which came on one play.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments