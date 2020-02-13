This position and the next one are pretty interchangeable for the Deacons’ scheme, and that means defensive line coach Dave Cohen has plenty of depth to work with for his interior spots.
The nose tackle is never going to rack up a ton of stats and will be something of an unsung hero of the defensive front — but Kamara and Bergan were both valuable last season, and now Fox gets thrown back into the mix after suffering a season-ending injury in the spring.
