Records

7-11 ACC, 16-13 overall

Coach

Courtney Banghart

Players to watch

Janelle Bailey, 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds

Taylor Koenen, 14.6 points, 3.1 assists

Season in summary

While much of the attention this season has been on the other corners of the Research Triangle, Banghart and the Heels have shown a lot of growth this season. They are probably a season away from vaulting back to the top half of the league, but it will be sooner than later.

