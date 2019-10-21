The N.C. State-Wake Forest game will kick off at noon on Nov. 2, the league announced Monday.
Both teams have this week off before starting their five-game November stretches with the matchup in Winston-Salem.
It’s only the second noon kickoff for Wake Forest this season — the other was the Sept. 21 game against Elon. The Deacons have played five night games — three Friday night games to start the season and a pair of 7:30 p.m. starts for the October home games against Louisville and Florida State.
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Cade Carney celebrates a 13-yard run that kept a drive alive in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Cade Carney gets past a host of Florida State players for a 13-yard run in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman gets protection from running back Kenneth Walker to complete a pass to Sage Surratt in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Sage Surratt runs for additional yards after a reception in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba was four of four and scored the only points for the Deacons in the first half, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Dion Bergan Jr. pressures Florida State quarterback James Blackman in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt had seven catches for 170 yards in Saturday’s victory over Florida State in Winston-Salem.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Florida State's Adonis Thomas was ejected for targeting, going helmet to helmet with Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt in the first quarter, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Sage Surratt gets past Florida State's Stanford Samuels III after a first quarter reception, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest Nick Sciba gets a pat on the head from offensive lineman Taleni Suhren after kicking his fifth field goal of the night in the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Coby Davis (left) and Tyler Williams pursue stop Florida State's Cam Akers for a two yard loss in the first half, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Florida State running back Cam Akers flies through the air to stretch the ball over the goal line running over Justin Strnad for the Seminoles' second touchdown of the night against Wake Forest, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Florida State running back Cam Akers is lifted in the air by offensive lineman Ryan Roberts after scoring the Seminoles first touchdown of the night against Wake Forest, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is taken down by Florida State's Janarius Robinson as the Deacons fail to score in the red zone, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal can reach a pass thrown over his head in the endzone in the first half, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Royce Francis stands up Florida State offensive lineman Abdul Bello in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Christian Beal-Smith runs the ball in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Scotty Washington is taken out by Wake Forest's Asante Samuel Jr. after a second half reception in the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
Wake Forest's Essang Bassey gets his hands on, but cannot hold on to a pass intended for Florida State's Tamorrion Terry in the second half of the Deacons 22-20 win, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest Florida State football
The rain comes down during the second half of the Wake Forest's 22-20 win over Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at BB&T Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
