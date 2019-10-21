The N.C. State-Wake Forest game will kick off at noon on Nov. 2, the league announced Monday.

Both teams have this week off before starting their five-game November stretches with the matchup in Winston-Salem.

It’s only the second noon kickoff for Wake Forest this season — the other was the Sept. 21 game against Elon. The Deacons have played five night games — three Friday night games to start the season and a pair of 7:30 p.m. starts for the October home games against Louisville and Florida State.

