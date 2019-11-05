Wake Forest and Boston College are two of the three ACC teams that opted for two closed-door scrimmages in the preseason (Virginia Tech is the other).
So neither team has any game film of the other.
“You’re going into it somewhat blind, from the standpoint of you don’t have any footage or film on them right now. We know some personnel just like they know our personnel,” Manning said. “We’ve gotta go in and defensively, yeah we can say, ‘This is what we think they’re going to run because this is what they ran last year,’ but we just have to guard things based upon our defensive principles and go from there.”
