Wake Forest Michigan State Pinstripe Bowl

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (24) celebrates with teammate Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27,2019. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake

Wake Forest stood to benefit from the return of senior wide receiver Scotty Washington for the Pinstripe Bowl, and he went through pre-game warmups as usual. Washington didn’t play in the final four games of the regular season after an ankle injury against N.C. State.

And Washington didn’t play against Michigan State, either. Wake Forest started senior Steve Claude and freshman Donavon Greene at the wide receiver spots, and A.T. Perry and Nolan Groulx also played, but Washington remained on the Deacons’ sideline.

