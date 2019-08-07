Cade Carney is entrenched as the starting running back, but he has been limited as he still recovers from shoulder surgery in the spring. Christian Beal-Smith will be the No. 2 running back, and after him is a four-player race for the third spot.
Redshirt junior DeAndre’ Delaney is the oldest player of the quartet battling for the third spot. Redshirt freshman Courtney McKinney is continuing to develop.
And then there are Kendrell Flowers and Kenneth Walker, two freshmen who have injected themselves into the competition. Walker has been the most impressive between the two — and perhaps of all four competing for the No. 3 spot.
“He’s got very good patience. I think a lot of freshman running backs, because in high school they were faster than everybody, their tendency is to bounce everything and outrun everything,” Clawson said of Walker. “And what he’s shown a really good job of, of having patience, of letting a play develop and then not passing up the inside cut.”