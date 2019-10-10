The house-cleaning of Bobby Petrino and his coaching staff was extensive, and it means there aren’t really remnants of the staff that was given inside information about Wake Forest by former broadcaster Tommy Elrod.

For the past two seasons, this game has presented a bevy of storylines, with the hash-tagged tale of back-channel exchanges of the Deacons’ playbook casting a large shadow.

Wake Forest obviously is without the services of Matt Colburn II, the running back who was verbally committed to Louisville until the weekend before Signing Day in 2015, when the Cardinals pulled his offer and instead wanted him to gray shirt. Colburn ran for 377 yards against Louisville in the last two seasons, 243 of those coming last season.

