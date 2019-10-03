ACCWakeMiami (copy)

Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown shoots during a game last season. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season.

There was a clean bill of health for Wake Forest to start practices last week, which means the return of Chaundee Brown and Torry Johnson after offseason surgeries.

Brown took to his role as an extra coach well enough during the summer, but he also was eager to return to the court.

“I’m 100%, cleared and everything,” Brown said last week. “I didn’t like sitting on the sideline. (Coaches) got on me a lot about talking and putting guys in the right spots, especially in the summer. Not the whole summer, but just talking and helping other guys out. Still being engaged, not just sitting out, doing nothing and being quiet.”

Brown, a 6-5, 220-pound junior guard, is coming off a season with averages of 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and, as a captain, will be counted on for leadership this season.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments