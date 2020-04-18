The NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL draft, which will take place Thursday through Saturday. The Journal and News & Record are catching up with players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State and A&T for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Justin Strnad
School: Wake Forest
Position: Linebacker
Measurements: 6-3, 238.
Career stats: 46 games, 20 starts; 244 tackles, 22½ tackles for loss, 8 sacks; 4 interceptions, 5 fumbles forced, 2 fumbles recovered; 10 passes broken-up.
Question: How was the combine?
Answer: It was a pretty interesting process, to be honest with you. It was like a week of just testing, examinations and medicals. I’d say I probably spent 10-plus hours doing medical stuff, whether it was MRI, bloodwork, like, everything. Scans of your heart.
Interviews every night with teams, those were interesting. They talk about your whole life and then talk about ball.
I think we had a couple of hours’ worth of psychological testing. It was a pretty cool experience.
Was that the most extensive process you’ve been through?
Yeah, absolutely. That was my first true, real job interview, basically. And I’d say it was a long one, for sure, it was a long week.
But obviously it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m grateful for the opportunity.
Were you pleased with your numbers?
[Strnad's combine numbers: 4.74 in 40-yard dash; 4.49 in 20-yard shuffle]
Naw, I wasn’t pleased with it. Training prior, I had timed better times than what I put out there.
But to be honest with you … I’m not some freak tester. I’ve never been a freak tester.
I could’ve put up better numbers, but at the end of the day … there’s so many different variables that it comes down to, whether it be the film, the interviews, things like that. And I know that through the process, I’m going to be just fine.
What drills would you have done at pro day?
I was going to touch up some of my times there.
And then I had about six different meetings set up with teams the night before and before and after pro day. And a couple of visits, but obviously all of that is out the door now.
So now I’ve just been doing these Skype interviews with teams and they’re kind of like the 30 visits, I guess you would say.
How much have you been working out?
I’m down here training with Yo Murphy, he trains a lot of the pro guys down here with the Bucs and he’s been down in the Tampa area for about a decade or so, now. He’s a former NFL receiver.
So I’m just training with him and some of his combine guys, along with some of his professionals. So Jessie (Bates III, former Deacon) comes down here and trains, so we’ve been training together, staying in shape.
Now I’m more focused on just getting into football shape for whenever OTAs do happen, I’ll be in shape and ready to go. Because there’s no point in really prepping for testing anymore.
You were in the same class as Jessie, right?
Yeah, same class.
It’s crazy to think about ...
I know, he’s been in the league for two years now.
What can you do to stay football-sharp mentally?
One thing I do, especially now with all this downtime, I’ve actually gone back and — even though I’ve watched them all — even in preparation of the combine I went back and watched the full season, just of film, so that when I do my interviews I know good plays, bad plays, what I did wrong or what I did right and stuff like that.
I’ve just been continuing to watch the film and then picking brains of some of the pros I’ve been training with, just talking to them while we’re out there working, trying to get the feel for what the NFL game is like.
These interviews (with NFL teams) have been just full breakdowns where the team is kind of teaching me their base defense and then I have to spit it back out to them at the end of the interview.
How do you think you’re doing in the NFL interviews?
I’d say that’s an area that I really succeed in. I’ve always been a student of the game and I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from some great defensive coaches while I was at Wake.
The interviews have been going great and I’ve been picking things up well, and just looking forward to really finding out where I’m going to be playing and getting ready to learn that defense.
And be able to help on special teams. Obviously I’m going to be a guy that’s going to need to help on special teams when I first come in and then hopefully be able to contribute as much as I can defensively.
Is it almost a blessing in disguise that you had three different defenses to learn at Wake?
Yeah, I mean, exactly. There’s always positives in everything and that’s what I’ve been saying to teams, honestly.
The D-coordinator changes in my time at Wake, was it something that I expected? No. But at the end of the day learning from so many different minds and their thoughts and the ways to defend things is good to have, because when you get to this level there are so many adjustments.
These coaches have been telling me how the teams make adjustments — it’s not like in college where you don’t have the iPads on the field, so you can’t sit there from drive to drive and just make adjustments.
But they literally make adjustments from drive to drive.
What teams have shown the most interest?
I’d say teams like the Colts, Saints, Bills … almost every team, not every team, but I’ve talked to so many teams it’s hard to remember.
Those teams for sure, I’ve spoken to the Ravens and Bucs. I spoke to the Cowboys (on March 26).
Like at the combine, I had an interview with Ron Rivera and the Redskins and Vic Fangio and the Broncos, stuff like that. Those were pretty interesting.
Cool to talk to a former NFL linebacker and a successful head coach like Rivera?
It’s just cool because I think he kinda keeps up with the North Carolina area, being that he was with the Panthers for so long, so it’s cool to talk to somebody who’s coached the pro team in that area.
You said all these meetings have been through Skype?
Yeah, since I’ve been here, for the last week or two.
Are you living at home?
I’m at home, back at home in Palm Harbor (Fla.).
I guess there would’ve been some Tom Brady-related excitement down there?
Oh yeah, everybody is excited down here. I’m even excited, even though I can’t really say I’ll be a Bucs fan in a few weeks.
Have you been a Bucs fan?
Yeah, so I grew up — I was born in Illinois, so a lot of my family is Bears fans. So growing up I was a Bears and Bucs fan. So being down here, me and my brother always went to Bucs training camp.
I’ve always kind of been a big Bucs fan.
Were you surprised that the draft stayed at the announced dates?
I wasn’t surprised because my agent had told me that’s what he expected, most likely, that the draft was going to stay on schedule.
I wasn’t, obviously for the guys that didn’t get to go to the combine and have pro day, some of my close friends like Scotty (Washington) and Nate (Gilliam), I felt for them because obviously everybody wants their opportunity to show themselves in front of the scouts and all that.
But I think everybody is going to be able to get their stuff out there. Obviously it’s not what we all expected in this pre-draft process, but we just have to bear with it.
There’s definitely more important or tougher times that will come in our lives than this.
