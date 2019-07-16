Wake Forest’s defense features two All-ACC caliber players in cornerback Essang Bassey and linebacker Justin Strnad, a budding star in defensive end Boogie Basham, and a three-year starting cornerback opposite Bassey in Amari Henderson.
Those are the key pieces for defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill to fit the Deacons into his mold.
Hemphill takes over in that role after splitting duties with Dave Cohen for the last nine games last season. Cohen is now the assistant head coach for defense along with being the defensive line coach, while Hemphill takes the coordinator title and will continue coaching safeties.
In the midst of the season, Wake Forest had to adjust on the fly with the coordinator shakeup. Now Hemphill has had the spring and summer to implement his schemes, which likely include more of a 4-2-5 look and the phasing out of the rover position.