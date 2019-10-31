Todd Goebbel and his work as N.C. State’s new special teams coordinator has caught the attention of Clawson and the Deacons’ staff.

“Their special teams are extremely well-coached and when you’re good at the skill positions, you become good in the return game,” Clawson said.

N.C. State leads the ACC in punt return average (15.8 yards), is fourth in kick return average (22.9), fourth in net punt average (39.7) and sixth in kick net average (40.6).

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments