Todd Goebbel and his work as N.C. State’s new special teams coordinator has caught the attention of Clawson and the Deacons’ staff.
“Their special teams are extremely well-coached and when you’re good at the skill positions, you become good in the return game,” Clawson said.
N.C. State leads the ACC in punt return average (15.8 yards), is fourth in kick return average (22.9), fourth in net punt average (39.7) and sixth in kick net average (40.6).
