What: NCAA men's soccer semifinals and final.
When: Friday and Sunday.
Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
Semifinals: No. 3 Georgetown vs. No. 7 Stanford, 6 p.m. Friday (ESPNU); No. 4 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 Virginia, approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday (ESPNU).
Final: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU).
Notes: The ACC has won 17 NCAA titles with seven coming in the last 14 years. The ACC is guaranteed to have one school in the championship match on final. Last season the ACC failed to have a team in the College Cup for the first time in the last 18 years…. The Deacons have enjoyed tremendous success on their home field at Spry Stadium through the years. Defender Michael DeShields says the College Cup being in Cary is a good omen. “It’s really going to be a home game for us,” DeShields said. “We’re going to have a lot of our fans who packed Spry come to our game on Friday night.”… Coach George Gelnovatch of Virginia is making his sixth College Cup appearance. Virginia has been to the College Cup 13 times, which is fifth most Division I history…. Sophomore Daryl Dike leads the Cavaliers in goals with seven and assists with eighth. Senior Bruno Lapa leads the Deacons in scoring with nine goals and three assists…. Coach Bobby Muuss was an assistant coach for Wake Forest and helped build the 2007 national champions. Muuss left the Deacons to take over the head coaching job at Denver after the 2006 season. “That was a fantastic team in ’07,” Muuss said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.