Napoleon Sykes Jr. calls himself a member of the fastest-growing fraternity in America.
The 14th-year football coach is referring to unemployment, a group he became part of thanks to the shutdown of the XFL earlier this month.
So Sykes, a Wake Forest alumnus, is on the hunt for a new job.
“It is what it is,” Sykes, 36, said in a phone interview with the Journal on Monday. “What you quickly realize — if you haven’t realized already — is you’re not special just because you coach. You’ve got to file for unemployment just like everybody else does.”
Right now, though, Sykes said things are stable at his home outside of Annapolis, Maryland. He and his family are financially secure, he said, and his main focus is on his role as educator at the “Sykes School for Boys” — Sykes has two sons, a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old.
At this point, Sykes has built up a wide-ranging list of experience. He’s coached at the high school, college and the NFL levels. Most recently, he was the defensive line coach for the D.C. Renegades, one of the eight XFL teams in the league’s 2020 revival.
Before that, he’d worked as a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins during the 2019 season. He’s also had two stints at Navy (2010 to 2012, 2017 to 2019), as well as a four-year stay at Charlotte (2012 to 2016).
And as of now, Sykes said he’s open to any job possibility. His family is in a neighborhood they enjoy, and his sons love their school. He’s also close to a lot of his family members. Those facts have put a premium on proximity.
“I started off as a high school coach, and I still think some of the purest forms of football are at the high school level and the college level because they’re still really in the developmental stage,” Sykes said. “And not so much football, but just there’s a lot of development that happens between your ninth-grade year and your senior year of college.
“. . . There’s so much growth that you can be a part of at those two levels. I’m pretty excited about all the college and high school opportunities because that’s exactly where, that’s my wheelhouse.”
Sykes coached at the Gilman School — a private all-boys school in Baltimore — in 2006, then came back to North Carolina for a job at Mallard Creek in 2007. Sykes then latched back on at Wake Forest as a graduate assistant from 2008 to 2010 under his old head coach, Jim Grobe.
He’s been part of three start-ups in his coaching career. His time at Mallard Creek and Charlotte were during the first years of those two programs. So was this last abbreviated XFL season.
And that latter experience set him up to deal with the current working environment, which features a plethora of digital meetings. Before XFL training camps started, Sykes was working from home. He would have position meetings through web cams that spanned multiple states and time zones.
Sykes has had some informal conversations with colleges, as well as more formal conversations with high schools. And now as he waits to see what’s in his future, he’s trying to remain positive.
“You don’t have to be ready for change, but you just have to be open to it. You know that it’s coming, so you’ve just got to be open and willing to adapt. So really for us right now, we’re just adapting and seeing what’s next. Even if that means a corporate job and you join another team in some kind of aspect, but that’s kind of where we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.