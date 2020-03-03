Records
14-4 ACC, 25-4 overall
Coach
Wes Moore
Player to watch
Elissa Cunane, 16.5 points, 10 rebounds
Season in summary
The Wolfpack is one of the most powerful defensive teams in the conference, allowing just more than 56 points per game. Cunane, a sophomore, was named first-team All-ACC on Monday and has an opportunity to put on a show in front of what will be a throng of Wolfpack supporters.
