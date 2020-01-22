N.C. Sports Hall of Fame logo

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 induction class, which includes former Wake Forest basketball star Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, Greensboro high school coaching legend Mac Morris and current North Carolina football coach Mack Brown.

Other members of the class: Debbie Antonelli, the late Dennis Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Trot Nixon, Julius Peppers, Bobby Purcell, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford.

Indiction will take place on May 1 in Raleigh.

“This year’s class encompasses all fields of athletics, including professional, collegiate, high school and special achievements,” said Nora Lynn Finch, president of the Hall. “This 58th class of inductees and their outstanding accomplishments continue to build on the rich sports heritage of North Carolina. We look forward to celebrating this special time in our state’s sports history."

A brief biography of each 2020 inductee (text provided by the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame):

