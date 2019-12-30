Wake Forest’s record in basketball games played this decade, as I’m sure you can guess, is #NotGoodDino.
To be exact, it’s 133-183. A smooth 50 games under .500 for a program that was 209-112 in the previous decade.
So, not breaking any news here, but it hasn’t been the best of times for the Deacons.
That doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been talent to come through Wake Forest in these leanest of years. That means it’s time to examine the all-decade team for the Deacons.
A small but important note before we get started: To be on the team, a player must have played the majority of his Wake Forest career in the 2010s. So that rules out Al-Farouq Aminu and Ish Smith, who most certainly played in the 2010s but spent more time in their careers playing in the previous decade.
So now that that’s cleared up, here is the all-decade team for Wake Forest basketball:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.