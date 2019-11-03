...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...FREEZING OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 32
DEGREES EXPECTED. URBAN CENTERS WILL REMAIN SLIGHTLY WARMER.
* WHERE...THE PIEDMONT WEST OF US-1 IN CENTRAL NC.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND
OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
Wake Forest senior guard Andrien White (13) scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons playing at Charlotte.
Remove what you know about Wake Forest’s basketball team and just look at the peripherals, if only for a moment.
It’s a team with a senior point guard who improved in each of his first three seasons. Brandon Childress was Wake Forest’s leading scorer last season (14.7 points per game), his first with complete control of the offense. He wore down at times because he played too many minutes, but that should be something alleviated this season because …
Andrien White is capable of handling point guard duties and spelling Childress, coming to the Deacons after scoring more than 1,000 points in three seasons at Charlotte. The rare sit-one, play-one transfer should be a good complement to Childress in the backcourt.
Junior Chaundee Brown will start in the backcourt alongside Childress and White. The 6-5, 220-pound junior finally seemed to put together consistent and complete games at the end of last season, and did so with a knee injury that required surgery after the season. Brown seems poised for a breakout season, one that might finally fulfill the potential he had when he arrived in Winston-Salem.
Isaiah Mucius was full of energy last season, and it often had him going in every direction. Better shot selection and increased attention on the defensive end — he’s capable, at 6-8 and an improving 195 pounds, of having an impact there — should make him a more-reliable player.
And Olivier Sarr is another who has shown potential — that’s a lethal word in sports, yes; hope is a dangerous thing — and could boost the Deacons if he takes a step forward. The 7-footer from France should be comfortable in his body and has a skillset to become a decent ACC big man.
That’s likely the starting lineup Wednesday night at Boston College, and the Deacons should go at least eight-deep.
Torry Johnson completes the trio of senior guards and will come off the bench as a Swiss Army knife of sorts, as a backup point guard and a player who Coach Danny Manning said will be relied on in high-leverage situations — so Johnson sounds like a late-innings reliever.
Sharone Wright Jr. flashed potential — there's that word again — at times last season as a penetrator and defender, and he said he’s been working a ton on his 3-point shot.
Ismael Massoud might not need much work on his 3-point shot; in glimpses of practices, he’s proven to be a college-ready shooter. Like Mucius, he’s 6-8, slight and the Deacons will need to figure out if he can be as versatile as they hope.
Those will probably be the top three reserves, but they aren’t the only ones who could contribute. Freshman point guard Jahcobi Neath has size and athleticism to make an impact, sophomore Michael Wynn should be given a chance to show if he’s an ACC-caliber 3-point shooter, and freshman Ody Oguama has received praise for his motor ever since he set foot on campus in the summer.
The door to win in the ACC hasn’t been as wide open in the past five seasons as it is now. Virginia is the national champion and has to replace its top three, arguably four, players from last season. Duke is reloading with a great-but-not-otherworldly recruiting class, while North Carolina has to replace more production lost than Virginia.
Louisville is probably the best team in the ACC, though the Cardinals again turn to a graduate transfer at point guard. Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State team will again be deep and flush with athleticism, N.C. State might have the right mix of returners and transfers to have a special season, but just about every other team in the ACC seems to have gaping question marks or holes.
This is a Wake Forest team that should have the table set for a breakthrough season.
Or at least one that escapes the 11-20, 4-14 ACC doldrums (because of the new 20-game ACC schedule, one of those records obviously won’t be repeated).
Of course, that was the expectation coming into last season as well. And Wake Forest fans don't need to be reminded of what happened next.
*cough*
Houston Baptist
*coughs again*
Georgia Southern, Liberty, Drake
*clears throat*
Thanks for indulging on the peripherals, if you’ve made it this far.
Now, the total picture: The bar for expectations probably can’t get lower, for good reason. The peripherals seemed decent in each of the last two seasons, too, and then games started. The Deacons suffer lapses of defensive breakdowns, struggle to complete the simplest of passes and don’t scare anybody with 3-point shooting.
Like a cartoon character in a sinking raft, every time the Deacons think they’ve plugged one hole, another pops up.
We won’t know how good or bad the Deacons are until sometime between 6-8:15 p.m. Wednesday — and we obviously won’t have the full picture after just one game. If recent history is any indication, though, we’ll have a pretty clear picture after the first five games.
