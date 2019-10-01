WakeFB

Quarterback Jamie Newman (12) and wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) have been two of the most productive players in the ACC through five games this season.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

It’s been a natural article the past two seasons to assign mid-term grades to position groups, because Wake Forest’s off week fell smack-dab in the middle of the season.

Six games, off week, six games.

Well, here we are in the double-off-week oddity of this season, with the Deacons off for the first of two weeks in October. Wake Forest will play home games against Louisville (Oct. 12) and Florida State (Oct. 19), and then have another off week before a five-game grind in November. 

So we’ll mix up things a bit.

Here are the top 10 players through five games — all wins — this season for Wake Forest:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments