Wake Forest is headed to the Pinstripe Bowl — this is where you give me your best “Start spreadin’ the news” in attempted Sinatra voice — but you already know the Deacons will be playing at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27.
So, here are a few quick nuggets on the Wake Forest side of things for the Pinstripe Bowl, which will be against Michigan State:
• Loftier bowl destinations were on the table this season, with Athletics Director John Currie acknowledging Sunday evening that an Orange Bowl bid was still a discussion point going into the regular-season finale at Syracuse.
But reaching a Tier I bowl is still a measure of growth of sorts for the Deacons, who were in a Tier I bowl two years ago with the Belk Bowl and then tipped back to the Birmingham Bowl (Tier II) last season.
“Certainly we were at this level two years ago and we were able to go to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, and this is the sphere we hope to be in consistently and hopefully occasionally we’re in contention for the Orange Bowl like we were in November,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “But without going to the Orange Bowl, I think this is as good as it gets.
“We had a great experience at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, and certainly the Pinstripe Bowl we view as one of the prime bowls that the ACC has an affiliation with.”
• Clawson mentioned three players by name — quarterback Jamie Newman, wide receiver Scotty Washington and defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara — when talking about the Deacons having a chance to be healthier by the game.
Newman and Kamara were injured in the regular-season finale at Syracuse, while Washington was injured against N.C. State and missed the final four games.
“We’re very hopeful. These guys are all right now rehabbing things,” Clawson said. “Things are going to have to go well, but we’re hoping we’ll have Scotty Washington back, we hope we’ll have Sulaiman Kamara back, we hope we’ll have Jamie back. So there’s a number of guys that we’re hoping we’ll have back.”
• It’s the first time in school history that the Deacons are going to four straight bowl games. It’s also the first time since 1944-48 (a five-year span) that the Deacons have had four straight winning seasons — though that’s been applicable since Wake Forest won its seventh game, which was all the way back on Nov. 2 with the 44-10 win against N.C. State.
• Wake Forest has never played Michigan State, one of five current Big Ten members the Deacons have never played (the others are Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois).
Wake Forest’s all-time record against current Big Ten members is 24-57-1, although that’s weighted heavily by the 18-43-1 mark against former ACC member Maryland.
• This game won’t be Clawson’s first time coaching in the Bronx.
The sixth-year Wake Forest coach was Fordham’s coach from 1999-2003.
“When I was at Fordham, that’s where our kids were born, that was my first head job, and a lot of fond memories of the Bronx,” Clawson said, adding that the Deacons’ hotel will be in Manhattan. “But in the Bronx where Fordham is is quite a bit a ways from Manhattan and really, Fordham is in North Bronx and Yankee Stadium is in the South Bronx. So it’s — we’re not practicing there or anything.
“Actually, the Big Ten team is. So that probably, if we had ended up practicing there would have had a little bit more of a meaning.”
• Ryan Smenda Jr. leads the Deacons with 72 tackles, which seems jarring when considering that Wake Forest’s leading tackler has had at least 95 in the past six seasons. It’s worth noting that Justin Strnad, before suffering a season-ending injury, was on pace to have about 120 tackles in the regular season.
Smenda, a 6-2, 235-pound linebacker wrapping up his sophomore season, also has 2½ sacks and six tackles for loss. The last time a Wake Forest player led the team in tackles without recording at least 80 was 2010, when Hunter Haynes led the Deacons with 77.
• Not exactly a bowl note, but a note: Wake Forest has had three players enter the transfer portal in the past week. They are wide receiver Waydale Jones, running back Courtney McKinney and defensive end Manny Walker.
Walker is a redshirt junior who participated in Senior Day, so his departure hardly registers as shocking. McKinney is a redshirt freshman who seemed to be passed by both freshmen in this season’s crop, Kenneth Walker III and Kendrell Flowers, and had limited experience this season.
Jones is the one that was in line to be in next season’s two-deep. The redshirt sophomore started the final three games and had five catches for 41 yards this season.
