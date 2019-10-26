For the fourth straight season, Wake Forest’s football team will enter November with plenty at stake and substantial rewards to play for.

This one isn’t like the others, though. Instead of fighting for a sixth win and bowl-eligibility, the Deacons will play for heights rarely reached in program history.

Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) controls its own destiny in the league. Five wins in November – the largest would obviously be a Nov. 16 win at Clemson – would put the Deacons in Charlotte for the ACC championship game.

It’s a tall order – but it’s still on the table.

But there’s the other side of this, too. Four of Wake Forest’s six wins have been decided in the final minute. Wake Forest has lost two defensive starters in the past two games and played its most-recent game without quarterback Jamie Newman, who still leads the ACC in several passing categories.

The difference between Wake Forest being where it is and where it has been in each of the past three seasons is slight; the margin of error is razor thin.

So here are five reasons for optimism and five reasons for skepticism entering the five-game November slate:

 

