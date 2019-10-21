This was an eventful one. And it’s another long film review. Let’s get to it.
Here’s what I picked up on while re-watching Wake Forest’s 22-20 victory against Florida State game:
• ACC Network panel all picks Wake Forest. Oh, how far we’ve come.
• Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George is a good ACCN crew.
• Jamie Newman is averaging a cool 341.1 yards per game, leading the ACC (second place entering the week was Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, at 287.2).
Quick, how many yards did Sam Hartman have? … 351.
• Cade Carney off tackle right for 9 yards on the first play. Beautiful blocking by Jake Benzinger, Nate Gilliam and Jack Freudenthal.
That was the longest run of the game for the Deacons until his 13-yard run on third-and-10 on what turned out to be the game-winning drive.
• This should be obvious: Marvin Wilson is a pro.
• Eating my words on the bubble screens to Kendall Hinton: Those should remain a part of the offense. It’s really effective, too, to have Scotty Washington and Sage Surratt as lead blockers on them.
• One thing to watch about Surratt — or, one of the things: He always gets an extra yard or two or three by falling forward, keeping his legs churning or just twisting his body to keep from being down. He’s so good at the little nuances within the game.
• Hasselbeck is all over it, too, on the 31-yard pass to Surratt. It’s a great throw by Hartman to float it over a defender in zone coverage.
• A lot happened on this play, huh? The targeting penalty on Hamsah Nasirildeen was a big loss for the Seminoles. He’s their leading tackler.
This was a three-minute commercial break because Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels III was hurt. They announced with 50 seconds left in it that there was a review for targeting.
Which begs the question: If Samuels wasn’t hurt on the play and no commercial break came, would Nasirildeen even have been suspended?
• Did I just watch an infomercial for night vision goggles? Yes.
In said infomercial, did I just watch a flashlight break a cinderblock? Inconclusive.
• Well, let’s track the goal-to-go play-calling for Wake Forest.
First down: RPO, think Hartman could’ve squeezed it into Washington on the slant, but he picked up 5 yards to the 3-yard line, so not a bad play.
Second down: FSU brings a blitz, it’s picked up but Hartman breaks the pocket, fires on the run to Washington, PBU. Dangerous pass into coverage, with converging routes.
Third down: Fade to Surratt, “decent amount of contact,” Hasselbeck said, but not enough for a flag. I agree.
Three plays, nothing great, nothing awful though.
• I loved the design of Florida State’s first play, the double-reverse pass. Good play by Essang Bassey to recover. Here’s what he said about it:
“It kind of caught us, caught everybody by surprise,” Bassey said. “I was able to get back and make a play on the ball. I’ve gotta stay on top, but it didn’t hurt us, so it’s OK.”
• Florida State freshman offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, he of dancing around the field 2½ hours before the game started fame, called for a hold on the Seminoles’ second play.
• Third-and-8 was not a kind down for Wake Forest. But giving up 12 yards on second-and-20 as easily as the Deacons did is usually going to bite you on third down.
• Getting Tyler Williams back was really important for this defense.
• For third-and-8, Traveon Redd came out and Ja’Sir Taylor came in (nickel package).
• Officials spotted a ball on the opposite hash of the previous spot … for an incompletion.
• Leaving Boogie Basham unblocked on a slow-developing rollout is … interesting.
• Bassey has to make this tackle. He’s got Ontaria Wilson wrapped up for a 2-yard gain on third-and-8, but he slips out of his grasp for an extra few yards. FSU’s decision to go for (and convert) fourth-and-2 is a lot simpler than fourth-and-6.
• Simple option rollout for the fourth-down conversion. Taylor makes a nice play to upend the tight end and hold it to a minimal gain.
• Redd blitzes from the slot and makes James Blackman a little uncomfortable on the throw, nice play.
• Pillows! (that’s the only one, I promise)
• Basham nearly gets home for a sack on third-and-10, but it’s an 8-yard completion over the middle.
Ya know, he’s kinda stuck in a rut now in terms of this was his fourth straight game without a sack, but I thought he played better in the second half against Louisville and I thought he wreaked havoc at times against Florida State. And the Seminoles’ offensive line is terrible, so take it with a grain of salt, but it feels like he rediscovered some things in this game.
• Nasir Greer is a heat-seeking missile. You should know that by now, but it’s worth repeating. This time is because he blew up the fourth-and-2 zone-read.
Nasir Greer, man. pic.twitter.com/rVSiOIMuom— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) October 21, 2019
Also for the love of God, notice the uncovered receiver at the bottom of the screen and the 2-on-1 at the top of the screen.
Is this a good time to point out that I’m not sure Willie Taggart and Co. are best Florida State can do?
• Wake Forest runs the same first play as the first drive, the off-tackle right run, and FSU has much better penetration and strings it out for no gain.
• Third-and-6 and Hartman just drops it in the bucket for Surratt down the sideline for 36 yards. Hartman can make every single throw.
• Hartman slides, and not the only time he slides in the first half. I’ve gotta think that’s because he had to stay in this game for Wake Forest to have a chance to win it.
“Michael Kern could’ve gone in there and could’ve ran around and made plays, but just — it’s hard to do that as a freshman,” Clawson said. “So we’re thankful that we have Sam and he’ll be the first to tell you that he didn’t play great, but he made plays when he had to and he’s the winning quarterback.”
• OK, not quite goal-to-go situation, but first-and-10 from the 12. Let’s see.
First down: Stretch play left and I think Carney cuts up before he’s supposed to. He’s got a hole to the outside and Nate Gilliam in position to make a block on the linebacker, and that’s the second level.
Second down: Quick out to Brandon Chapman and he’s leveled immediately. It comes as soon as Hasselbeck points out FSU has decided to play man coverage, and FSU is sitting there in zone in perfect position to play the quick out. Hartman didn’t see the corner blitz from the opposite side, should’ve been a fade to Surratt.
(Sidebar — I didn’t realize how bad Hartman’s limp was after he got hit. That kid is a gamer.)
Third down: Hartman doesn’t find anybody, scrambles for 2 yards. FSU bottled up the fake-screen and go routes at the top of the screen. Washington calling for the ball as Hartman scrambles, but at that point he’s already trying to juke half the defense.
So, that sequence was #NotGoodDino.
• Two field goals, two chip shots for Nick Sciba, from both hashes.
• There’s the first attempt FSU takes at a kick return, and DeAndre’ Delaney makes an outstanding play for the stop short of the 20-yard line. Steve Claude and Kenneth Walker III are additions to the kick cover unit, I think.
• Big-time TFL on first down by Ja’Corey Johns, who has had a hell of a past two games: 11 tackles, six tackles for loss (three each game) and 1½ sacks.
• Florida State did a ton of cut-blocking on third down, with limited success. Here, Bassey in good position for a third-down slant and it’s a three-and-out.
• Hinton’s punt return is a thing of beauty. And yall on Twitter were correct, a very soft block-in-the-back call against Coby Davis brings it back. I mean, by the definition of the rule, it’s a block in the back. He barely touches him. Shouldn’t have put his hands on the FSU player’s back, though.
• George reports Clawson asked Hartman if he was OK, “they fist-bumped.” I would love to know how fast Clawson’s mind was racing before he was reassured.
• There’s the You Got Moss’d catch from Surratt, for 27 yards. I think this spurred some discussion of how he would’ve been the greatest Ivy League player ever or something if he’d gone to Harvard, as he originally committed — but ya know, I watch this and I regret never seeing him play basketball.
I know what the stats say, second all-time scorer in North Carolina history (obligatory Eastern Alamance/JamesOn Curry reference here), but man, Surratt had to be such a dominant force on the basketball court.
• Third-and-3, 5-yard run from Christian Beal-Smith. He didn’t have the greatest game (eight carries, 20 yards) coming off his performance against Louisville, but this was a good, hard-nosed run.
• The segment with Hasselbeck explaining the long mesh point is fantastic.
• Taking away targeting and keeping unnecessary roughness on the third-down play is the right call, I think. Hinton had taken a step and a half after the ball was past him, and then gets hit.
• Here we go again, goal-to-go situation.
First down: Well my cable got jittery so I missed the first half of the play, but it’s a stretch run left and Carney has a little daylight, but gets brought down right as he’s hitting the hole. Took too long to develop.
Second down: This is the one I thought should’ve gone to Hinton on the swing pass after he came in motion. Instead, Carney up the gut. This is where the boos start.
Third down: Hartman throws half a step too far for Freudenthal in the end zone.
Uninspiring sequence.
• Sciba good from this side of the field, too.
• Good play from Trey Rucker to come and limit Akers to a 3-yard run. And then …
• Rucker takes a bad angle Wilson on the sideline and it’s a 16-yard gain that should’ve been about 5-6 yards.
• Second-and-10 and Akers breaks free for 32 yards. Bassey had him lined up in the backfield and got stiff-armed and he’s off to the races.
Akers is good, no doubt about it. I’d love to know what Clemson would do with him, because he might be a more-gifted runner than Travis Etienne. Bassey has to make that play, though.
• Roughing the passer call against Justin Strnad is the right call, but awfully late. Can’t hit the quarterback high.
• Akers’ 2-yard touchdown is pretty simple, FSU’s offensive line just blocks it up and Akers cuts back.
• Didn’t do Walker any kind of favor on his first run of the game, a pitch that FSU diagnosed and had him bottled up 5 yards behind the line (he turned it into a 1-yard loss).
• Third-and-6, back-foot throw by Hartman to Surratt, who’s blanketed by coverage. Might have been Hartman’s worst throw of the night.
• Dom Maggio’s first punt of the day goes 62 yards and it’s covered … OK. Beal-Smith beat his man off the line and stymied it, Delaney and Carney nearly make tackles before Freudenthal makes the play.
Special teams obviously were the focus after the debacles against Louisville.
“At times we told Dom to punt the ball out of bounds,” Clawson said. “Everybody loves those 65-yard punts that they ooh and ahh, but those things are hard to cover. And late in the game when they were blocking it, we just said, ‘Just punt the thing out of bounds.’ He mishit one or two, but we didn’t want to risk the return.”
• 11-yard swing pass on the first play, Strnad actually misses a tackle going too high.
• Fortunate for Wake Forest on the second-and-7 pass thrown behind Matthews, because he’s open; Blackman just misfired.
• Third-down sack for Johns and holy moly, FSU’s left tackle leaves him unblocked. I don’t know if he thought the tight end was supposed to block, or if Blackman is supposed to have the ball out immediately, but … wow that’s bad.
This was the only sack of the game and ... I mean ... You hear about FSU's O-line and you've seen them in other games, but truly a spectacle to behold in person (or re-watch). pic.twitter.com/yVdKazyy6l— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) October 21, 2019
• Dear God, and then none of the O-line even helps Blackman up. What a train wreck of a unit.
• 51-yard pass to Surratt and I think this is Hartman’s best play of the game (certainly to this point).
FSU brings a cornerback blitz off of Surratt (beyond my football knowledge as to why you’d do that, but OK). Hartman sees it at the snap and pumps, getting the corner to jump, and floats one over the safety who comes up to challenge Surratt’s route. Surratt barely gets tripped up by Akeem Dent or it’s a touchdown.
But, really good recognition by Hartman and he was clearly on the same page with Surratt to connect on the deep pass.
• OK, here we go again from the 11.
First down: Handoff to Beal-Smith goes nowhere, when he gets the ball there are two defenders in the backfield who drove their blockers backward. Does a good job to get 2 yards out of it.
Second down: RPO and Hartman should’ve pulled it and thrown to Hinton on a slant. It’s there. Lots of boos.
Third down: Hartman leads Hinton just a little too far, maybe a quarter of a step. Another back-foot throw because of pressure in his face.
This is where it was just too predictable to run on first and second down. Open things up for Hartman, let him throw in the red zone before it’s third-and-long and FSU’s defensive line can pin its ears back and pass-rush.
• Sciba’s “longest” field goal of the night, at 27 yards.
I’m not sure what’s a stranger stat: That Sciba had five field goals in this game and the longest was 27, or that he’s had 12 this year and the longest is 34.
• Sciba’s kickoff goes out of bounds.
Clawson: “With the exception of the one we kicked out of bounds, I thought our kickers had a great night.”
• Ja’Cquez Williams gets in there for a tackle on first down. He had nine tackles (second to Greer's 11) and will be really important if Strnad is out.
• Student section looks to be about 60-70 percent full almost halfway through second quarter.
• Really good third-down PBU on a deep ball by Ja’Sir Taylor, but it’s for naught because of a defensive holding call on the far side of the field. Amari Henderson has to be better than that.
• 8-yard run up the middle for Akers, his third of four straight carries. Should’ve been a tackle in the hole for minimal gain but Rucker slides off of him.
• Akers had four straight carries for 27 yards — and FSU calls for a play-action pass. Basham abuses the left tackle and crushes Blackman as he’s throwing, which leads to the lame duck that Monroe picks off. I mean … good play by Monroe for his first interception.
But worse play-calling from Kendal Briles and execution from FSU’s offensive line.
• Also, Strnad gets an unofficial tackle for blasting Monroe.
• Hinton makes a 9-yard catch on third-and-7 — he continues to impress in how natural he looks as a receiver. Just a simple hitch from the slot, but works back to the ball, secures catch as he knows he’s going to take a shot to the back after he hauls it in.
• First down run up the gut, I can understand the frustration in that call. There’s keeping a defense and there’s being predictable, and this is where Wake Forest got too much of the latter.
• Hartman scrambles for his life because Sean Maginn got bull-rushed, Hartman is able to turn it into an 8-yard pass to Hinton — who takes a forearm shiver to the back and holds on.
• Third-and-2 and Washington is finally targeted, and it’s a bit high — still could’ve been a catch, got his hands on it, but it’s incomplete.
• A really well-covered punt, 54 yards and a fair catch at the 13.
• Akers is going to be really hard to keep off of All-ACC ballots in a month and a half.
• Manny Walker gets penetration and stifles a second-and-short run, that’s a play that shouldn’t go unnoticed. It’s a crowded defensive line rotation right now and he seems like one of the odd men out — it’ll be interesting to see if he carves out any more of a role.
• Third-and-3 and Bassey is 8 yards off of Wilson — I don’t get that, but it’s not like it’s something new for Wake Forest’s defense. They’d rather give cushion and not get beat deep, and try to make a good break on the ball.
• Akers had 91 yards on his first 11 carries; he had 66 yards on his last 19 carries.
“I think ... that we probably over-planned a little bit for Louisville and had too much defense in,” Clawson said. “We wanted to really reduce the package and let the kids play fast. If we were going to get beat, let it happen because their players were better players than us, not because there was confusion or we weren’t playing fast.”
• Strnad slips, which is how Gabe Nabers is free for a 27-yard catch-and-run over the middle.
• Akers dodges Strnad, runs through Bassey on an 11-yard catch.
• Rondell Bothroyd takes advantage of a free run to Blackman and on the other end of the play, Terry hears footsteps from Greer ahead of a catch.
• Johns with a second-down TFL while being blocked, he played well.
• There’s the 19-yard touchdown pass to Akers and he slow-plays Strnad perfectly. I don’t know what more Strnad could’ve done; Akers acts like he’s there to block, and just as Strnad creeps up, Akers accelerates into a route and is gone to the flats.
• Wake Forest finally takes a deep shot in an end-of-half situation and Washington gets tangled up with the cornerback and it’s an overthrow. That shouldn’t stop Wake Forest from being aggressive in those situations.
• Good blocking on the punt at the end of the first half. Believe the three linemen in front of Maggio are Michael Jurgens, Taleni Suhren and Zach Tom.
• Maggio, btw, had his two longest punts of the season in this game: the 63-yarder here before the end of the half and the 62-yarder earlier in the second quarter. FSU also only had one return for 8 yards in the game, off of eight punts — that’s an outstanding performance from him.
• The rain started two minutes into halftime. Was crazy timing, like it was waiting for the first half to end so it could start. Almost as impeccably timed as the Dixie Classic Fair fireworks last week.
• Ja’Cquez Williams makes a nice play on the kick cover unit to begin the second half.
• Not that big of a disparity, but there were 90 plays in the first half and 77 in the second. Rain probably played into that a bit.
• Really, really good play by Basham on second-and-3 to read Blackman breaking the pocket and looking to scramble and wrapping up for a TFL.
• Loic Ngassam Nya opens the second half at left guard. Here’s left tackle Justin Herron on the situation at the position next to him:
“He’s playing physical, he’s communicating, which I love. He’s not afraid to talk, so he’s doing a great job,” Herron said of Ngassam Nya. “Sean Maginn is doing a great job, I feel like they’re both doing a great job.”
• It doesn’t register as much more than a 5-yard gain on second-and-10, but that’s a really important catch for Brandon Chapman on Wake Forest’s second play of the second half. Had a couple of catchable passes dropped last week, had one catch in the first half and the hit rendered him gimpy, and the first play of the second half was to him but low.
Use the tight ends in the passing game and in the blocking game. That’s a pretty large key to Wake Forest’s November slate, I think.
• The one-handed catch by Hinton is incredible. To repeat: The athleticism and elusiveness have obviously always been there, but his instincts as a receiver are remarkable for where he is in his career. He’d only ever played quarterback, and he’s able to do these types of things.
Kendall Hinton's highlight reel grows. pic.twitter.com/xMUUWpQ4gJ— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) October 21, 2019
• One thing Hartman didn’t do last year enough that he still didn’t do enough of in this game: Step into throws. He’s gotta step up into the pocket. The case here is the third-and-5 throw to Surratt, who’s open, but the ball skips to him because Hartman throws off his back foot.
• Maggio’s worst punt of the night goes 17 yards, and he’s fortunate it wasn’t worse because he mishandled snap. Guessing that’s the effect of the rain.
• Dion Bergan Jr. gets penetration immediately and blows up FSU’s first play of this drive, think he about forced a fumble, too.
Fun nugget on him: He and Carney are the only current members (according to Carney) of the 1,500-pound club.
• Second-and-13 and Basham has Blackman wrapped up and can’t tackle — that’s a killer, because he escapes and flips to Akers for a 5-yard gain. What should be about third-and-20 becomes third-and-8.
• And FSU throws short of the sticks but McKitty gets about 2½ yards after contact, makes for an easy decision to go for fourth down.
• The fourth-and-1 run … I don’t know what else to say about Akers. Bergan and Tyler Williams are 2-3 yards into the backfield when he gets the handoff and he jump-cuts way to a 7-yard run.
• It’s really strange to me that Briles is the offensive coordinator and is on the sideline. He’s gotta be one of only 3-4 offensive coordinators in the ACC to be on the sideline (Phil Longo of UNC springs to mind).
• First-down run shut down by Taylor — he played his best game of the year in this one.
• There’s the play Strnad is injured on. Tries to make a tackle at the line of scrimmage and as he twists/spins off, his right arm gets hung up on Akers.
I mean … that Clawson didn’t have all the information in the post-game presser and still said they’re “very concerned” about it should say everything, at this point, until we get something official.
• Ja’Cquez Williams punches the ball out from Akers two plays later, great play. I thought Bassey or Johns (or both) forced it, but it was Williams as the third tackler on the play.
• Willie Taggart, per Hasselbeck: We haven’t really played many rain games, so there’s not much we can do about preparing for one.
Clawson: “(Friday) we had buckets of water and before every play, we soaked the ball in water, we didn’t wipe it down. So every snap we had yesterday was with a wet ball. Every throw we had was with a wet ball. Our snappers yesterday, every snap — and how much does it help, I don’t know? But there’s a psychology to it where we want our guys to say, ‘Hey, we’ve already done this.’”
• Hartman misses Beal-Smith on the bootleg in the flat and it’s a bad miss.
“I missed some throws, some balls slipped out,” Hartman said. “You’ve gotta shorten everything up and just grip the ball as tight as you can with your left hand and just hope for the best when that ball comes out, because sometimes it sails like it did a couple of times and other times you hit the guy in the chest and he catches it for a first down.”
• 47-yard punt with no return — well done by Maggio.
• I like O’Brien as a play-by-play announcer. He’s can’t get snowed by FSU’s game notes, though, that declare three guys are “All-America candidates.”
I mean, Akers is really good. Probably first-team All-ACC. Wilson is, too. They’re not in the best two at their position groups for the entire country, though. And this wasn’t even spurred by them; he’s talking about Tamorrion Terry here.
• Rucker makes a really good, rangy play on the reverse-field screen after Greer initially blew it up.
• Akers never gets brought down by the first guy.
• Steve Claude friendly fire on Hinton trying to catch a punt, Wake Forest dodges a couple of bullets on that one (no injuries, ball went out of bounds).
• Bubble screen to Hinton on second-and-10 goes for 19 yards, with Washington and Walker as the lead blockers. That’s exactly what you need to see from Walker — make a play without the ball that might otherwise go unnoticed.
• This drive doesn’t go anywhere other than that play, but it helps flip the field. FSU’s next drive starts on its 20, the Seminoles get one first down but move backward because of false starts and punt it back to the Deacons — who start at their 39 on the next possession.
The 39 was Wake Forest’s best starting field position of the game for the Deacons — it was actually the best for either team. Think about that — there were 29 combined possessions in this game and the best starting field position wasn’t even past the 40. That’s crazy to me.
• Hinton is wide open on third-and-4, Hartman goes the other way (credit Hasselbeck for pointing out cover-2 and ACCN producer for the wide shot).
• OK, there’s the sideline report on Strnad. We know it’s a right bicep injury and that it was wrapped so that he basically couldn’t extend or straighten his arm. You know it had to be excruciating for him to not be able to play.
• Greer is going to be a problem for opposing receivers for at least the second half of this season and all of next season.
• Three-man rush still generates pressure on third-and-16 because Bothroyd avoids a cut-block from the outside. He’s developed into a nice hybrid who can play tackle or end, and still early in his career.
• Wow, forgot about Hinton’s muffed punt. He recovers (obviously), and the next play is the 36-yard pass to him down the seam. Talk about a swing of fortune.
“I’m emotionally spent right now. Which I usually don’t get, but … that was just such a hard, gritty win,” Clawson said. “There were probably like 10 times in that game that you said, ‘Just might not happen tonight.’ And our kids just never listened to those voices. And I’m just so incredibly proud of them.”
• Walker and Freudenthal both stay in to block on the pass down the seam to Hinton. It’s a beautifully lofted pass by Hartman — tough to say which was better, this throw or the 51-yarder to Surratt in the first half. (splitting hairs though)
• Missed on a 50-50 ball to Surratt in the end zone on second down, came back and hit him for the 14-yard pass on third-and-8 to get to the 9-yard line. That’s another big-time throw by Hartman, and another example of Surratt always picking up that extra yardage.
Also worth pointing out: This seems to be the hardest it was ever raining all night.
• Here’s the Wild Cade (officially official now, PhDeac).
“Obviously we changed what we did in the red zone,” Clawson said. “We went to that direct snap package with two tight ends, and we were able to punch it in.”
So, the direct snap was not effective before this game. The wrinkle is that Surratt comes in motion, which holds the second-level defenders in place just long enough for the offensive line to get hats on hats, so to speak.
• On the touchdown run, Herron, Ngassam Nya and Tom seal the right side of the defense and Freudenthal and Washington have good blocks to seal the other side. A really well-blocked play.
• Also, this PAT was more important than anybody could’ve guessed in this moment.
“I’m glad we got an extra point in there, just so I could get a feel for what the conditions were actually like, how the field was,” Sciba said. “I don’t know if yall could see me on the sideline, but I was drying my cleats off before I went out there because I didn’t want to have heavy cleats.”
• Ja’Cquez Williams with another first-down tackle. He’s impressive, to me, in this spot of having to replace Strnad.
• Ryan Smenda Jr. fills a hole on second down and Akers bounces off. I still think you’ve gotta have patience with Smenda.
• I was surprised Greer stayed in the game after the targeting review. I think they got the call right, but watching live I thought it was just too violent to not be targeting, if that makes sense. And by Greer’s reaction, he thought he was going to be ejected, too.
Ha. Hasselbeck thought so, too.
• Two plays later, Greer makes a play on backup running back Khalan Laborn but loses his helmet and has to come off for a play. If Strnad is out for an extended period of time or for the season, Greer becomes the most important up-the-middle player for Wake Forest (DTs, LBs and safeties).
• Third-and-4 conversion on a shovel pass. It’s read correctly and Ja’Sir Taylor is there in the hole, but asking him to make a play taking on a tight end head-on is a weighty ask. Just a well-executed and well-called play from FSU.
• Terry beats Bassey for the 36-yard touchdown on the next play. Bassey bit a little bit on an inside move, but recovered well enough to be in position to make a play.
Terry just made a better play. It happens.
• Great discipline by the secondary to stay with their men on the 2-point conversion. I’m not convinced it was a penalty – it was just a forward handoff, but maybe there was air under the ball for it to technically be a forward “pass” — but it’s a great play by Rucker in the end zone and the rest of the secondary, regardless.
• Of Hartman’s 17 incompletions, I’ve got at least three as batted down at the line.
• Third-and-7 was a dangerous pass by Hartman. High, on the run, off back foot — fortunate nobody was behind Surratt.
• FSU burns a timeout unnecessarily before Wake Forest punts — I can’t tell why, but the camera didn’t show the field for too long.
• This was a huge series for Wake Forest’s defense. Just gave up a touchdown on a 75-yard drive after the offense finally got a touchdown of its own, offense just went three-and-out and it’s inside 10 minutes left. If FSU had put together a drive here and scored a touchdown, or even picked up a field goal, would’ve been a much different feel for Wake Forest’s next possession.
Instead, the Deacons’ defense forces a three-and-out.
• First-down run is a minimal gain because Bothroyd times the snap count and is in the backfield immediately.
• Great play by Bassey to blow up the second-down screen and make it third-and-8.
• Smenda sank way too far back in his zone on the third-down scramble, while Henderson seems hesitant to come up further and make a play.
Nasir Greer is really good.
• Oh man, I’m so happy they showed Hartman and Surratt’s shirtless looks in the pre-game warm-ups. So that I can use this from Hartman:
“Honestly I need to start wearing more clothing because Sage, you just can’t really — you get up next to him and you’re like, ‘Yeah, go do some pushups or something.’ The hood-only, it’s one of a kind. That guy can pull it off.”
• Getting Scotty Washington involved should be a priority in every first quarter for the rest of the season.
• Washington draws a pass interference call after Hinton’s 5-yard catch for a first down.
• Third-and-10 from FSU’s 44, stick this play in Cade Carney’s career highlight reel. Marvin Wilson gets a hand on him at the line of scrimmage. Zach Tom has a phenomenal block. Carney takes on a full body blow from 305-pound defensive tackle Cory Durden about 3 yards downfield, and keeps chugging. Carney blows past linebacker Emmett Rice after about 7 yards and then it’s just a matter of getting downhill for the last 5-6 yards.
That’s a play Warren Ruggiero calls with knowledge that if he gets a certain amount of yards, they’ll go for the fourth down.
• Hartman rolls right on the next play and hits Washington right in the chest, beautiful throw and Washington works his way back to the football, makes himself available.
• Once the Deacons reach the 16-yard line, it gets conservative — which is fine in this situation. Six minutes left, faith in Sciba, good decision by Hartman to pull it down on second down when throwing lanes weren’t immediately open.
• Surratt still almost picks up the first down on third-and-7, comes up one yard short.
• On the field goal, Wilson gets penetration and almost blocks it — nice job by Sciba of elevating it quickly. Nice hold by Maggio, too.
• Student section might be at 10 percent coming out of commercial break.
“Thanks to all of our fans and especially our students, who braved the weather. You know, we had a great student crowd in the first half. And all the students who stayed in the second half, we really appreciate you guys,” Clawson said. “It was awesome to have you out there. There weren’t a lot of you, but your energy was felt and I appreciate our fans that stayed out there in that weather, too.
“It got loud when we needed you to get loud and we need you guys to pack this place for N.C. State.”
• I thought Bassey had the interception on the first play. He entered the game with three pass break-ups this season and had three against FSU.
• FSU had been cut-blocking only on third downs, until here, they cut on second down and get a 23-yard pass down the seam.
• Tyler Williams might not get enough of Blackman’s helmet for that to be roughing the passer, but he can’t leave that up to the referee. The ball is out; just get your arm away from the quarterback’s head.
• So one play is a 38-yard gain for the Seminoles to Wake Forest’s 37-yard line — and the defense does a great job of recovering to only give up 4 yards on the next three plays.
• Cable feed cuts out on the first-down run, but looked like Smenda and Kamara made a good play on a stuff.
• Williams comes back from the penalty with a great play on second down.
• That’s a hell of a play by Taylor on third down, I thought the tight end slip was a great play and he upends him after a 2-yard gain.
• I know the 2-point conversion sheet (they actually used to have a legit sheet before, ya know, analytics) said for Taggart to go for two after going up 20-19, but I’ve gotta think it’s an even tougher situation for Ricky Aguayo to come out for his first non-kickoff kick and have a 50-yarder in the rain. Sciba had the PAT in the rain to rely on (and obviously was closer); Aguayo had warm-ups on the sideline.
And apparently it hasn’t rained in Tallahassee in three months or something.
• Taggart takes the timeout to prevent delay of game — but Aguayo is coming onto the field with about 30 seconds on the play clock. It’s not like he took too long to make the decision to kick.
But with 14 seconds on the play clock, there are still linemen coming onto the field. Aguayo isn’t ready to kick until 3 on the play clock.
I mean … with about 2½ minutes left and down 22-20 … there wasn’t urgency to get on the field?
FSU isn't late making the decision to kick, it's just ... Lacking urgency to take the field. Decision is made with 30 seconds on the play clock. Twoguys come on with 14 on clock, Aguayo is set with 3.That's incredible. pic.twitter.com/KZBhe7aJjw— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) October 22, 2019
[insert blinking man GIF]
• I noticed Washington on the field as a leaper; didn’t realize it was A.T. Perry next to him, though.
• Wild Cade on three straight plays here to burn time. Given success at goal line earlier — and lack of success running the slow mesh all night — this is an easy decision.
• Carney was really close to squeezing through for that extra yard to ice the game.
• They get the punt blocked up — barely. Everything about this game screams that the margin for error was razor thin.
• Wake Forest goes cover-3 deep and moves Traveon Redd in between Rucker and Greer. That’s where it helps to have your rover be a third safety.
• I’d be interested to know if Blackman actually had anything downfield when he loses the ball on the first play, or if he was just throwing a jump ball.
• And I’ll leave you with: The offensive lineman who was jumping around the field 2½ hours before the game and taunting Wake Forest players was out of position before the final snap — though it probably wasn’t the difference between being able to get another play off after the ground-ball snap to Blackman.
Thanks for reading, come again.
