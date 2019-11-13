This one got away from the Deacons methodically and then quickly — turnovers and a worn-out defense will do that.
Here’s what I picked up on while re-watching the game:
• “There’s no way that (Quincy) Patterson can just sit on the side and do nothing.”
Probably time for Eric MacLain to stop talking about quarterbacks sharing time.
• Nice open-field tackle by Kenneth Dicks III on the opening kickoff — which was short, only to the 5-yard line.
• End-around to Tre Turner on the first play goes nowhere. Obviously those eventually started to work — my theory going into this re-watch is they started to work because Wake Forest’s defense was worn down by the lengthy first-half drives, starting with this one.
• Swing pass goes for 10 yards to the place where a blitzing Traveon Redd came from. Unfortunate play call.
• Nasir Greer makes a great hit on a second-and-10 pitch, doesn’t wrap. That’s how what should’ve been third-and-8 becomes third-and-2.
• Crazy that this is a 19-play drive and it crossed the 50-yard line on the fifth play.
• Tyler Williams jumps offside, and then on first-and-5 gets a TFL. Nice mini-redemption.
• Fourth-and-2 is just a well-blocked play up front, Wake Forest doesn’t get off its blocks — a theme throughout, as Clawson pointed out.
• Ja’Cquez Williams over-pursues but still does enough to trip up Deshawn McClease in the hole, so it’s a minimal gain. Williams had a career-best 11 tackles.
• Nice tackle by Williams and Greer to limit a third-and-4 to a 2-yard gain. And then …
• I’ve slowed this thing down to 1/16-speed and I don’t see any movement that draws Boogie Basham offside before the fourth-and-2. Maybe I’m missing something, I’m obviously not on the field in the moment, but I can’t see anything that tells me it’s a false start.
• Jet sweep on third-and-2 for Turner, the second third-down conversion on the drive. The Hokes only had three of them, out of 14, in the game. So if you hear that Wake Forest played poorly on third down — don’t buy it.
• Wake Forest never made a play to get Virginia Tech off-schedule on the opening drive. Hokies did it to themselves with the bad snap that went for a 12-yard loss.
• Third-and-19 stretch run was the ultimate surrender. Virginia Tech doesn’t trust Hooker much at this point, huh?
• Pillows!
(I watched this one just I could kinda feel your pain)
• There’s something about the first-play, blast-the-center offside that seems intentional to me. Something about setting a tone early, giving up an early 5 yards is worth trying to piss off Zach Tom … I don’t know, maybe reading too much into it.
• Jamie Newman takes a third-down sack for a three-and-out — pretty much the worst-case scenario after your defense is on the field for a 19-play drive.
Live, I thought Newman stayed locked on Sage Surratt for too long. On replay I still think that, and Justin Herron looks confused and/or frustrated after allowing the sack — I can’t tell if it’s an issue with the ball not coming out quicker or with left guard Sean Maginn not being there for help in the protection.
• Ja’Sir Taylor makes a good open-field tackle on the punt and Christian Beal-Smith, who I didn’t think played but apparently was in for 15 snaps, draws a block-in-the-back penalty.
• Here’s the 50-yard catch and run that ends with the Greer strip from behind. It’s a beautifully designed play with a jump pass. Traveon Redd gets caught in no-man’s land and Coby Davis gets sucked up way too far by the play action.
But it’s a textbook strip by Greer, who even told us after the game that as soon as Terius Wheatley caught it and took a step, he could tell he was carrying the ball low and would be susceptible to a strip.
• They don’t cover it, but announcers say, ‘How did they lose him?’ for Hinton’s 32-yard catch on the first play. It’s more simple than that, I think, because as I see and as I remember it, Newman has all day to throw and Hinton comes all the way across the field and settles into a soft spot of zone coverage.
• I don’t think there needed to be two straight runs up the gut after hitting on a 32-yard pass.
• Third-down pass slips out of Newman’s hand or something.
• “Not a great leg, though.”
Wow, Chris Cotter. That’s … something else. I understand he’s not hitting 53-yarders every game, but good Lord, that’s embarrassingly bad commentary.
Anyway, 27 straight made field goals for Nick Sciba. Only the ACC record — the NCAA record is 30.
• Three-and-out for VT and there’s not all that much here — Ja’Cquez Williams is one of a few players who make a good first-down run stop, Amari Henderson leads a rally to hold the second-down pass for a minimal gain and then Hooker rifles a poor pass on third-and-short.
• DeAndre’ Delaney gets an unofficial tackle on Hinton on the punt return.
• RPO slant on first down is fired too high or behind Hinton (can’t tell by camera angle, think it’s the former).
• Fourth penalty of the first quarter for Wake Forest, which entered the game having committed 29 all season.
“The noise – you know, you can try to replicate it and pipe in music and make it loud, and then you get here gameday and their crowd does a great job,” Clawson said. “There were a couple of those earlier in the game where we — now, I think after the first quarter, kind of settled down and changed things up a little bit, but after that I think we only had one false start.”
• Third-and-11 is a throw to Hinton short of the first-down marker as he works back to Newman — that never had a chance to be a first down.
• Hezekiah Grimsley comes oh-so-close to touching a rolling ball on the punt — I’m 95% sure Clawson was in the ref’s ear as VT lines up for its first play to ask why they weren’t at least reviewing that. I don’t think Grimsley touched it, but would’ve been worth taking a second look.
(that was painful to type, still my hill to die on, abolish all replay reviews)
• There’s actually a good point by Herzlich, that VT used some up-tempo elements in its offense. I’d guess the Hokies keep doing that — it worked.
• 9-yard pass to James Mitchell, who got just enough separation from Chase Jones.
• Royce Francis comes way too far up the field and that’s why Keshawn King has a 7-yard run on first down.
• Beautiful zone read with a jet sweep, Hooker keeps for 8 yards. Francis goes with the sweep and Hooker gets 6 yards past the line of scrimmage before there’s contact.
You know, Wake Forest was just pushed around in this game. It didn’t show on the scoreboard until the last quarter and a half, really, but the Deacons were humbled, I’d say.
• Two Deacons go with Hooker on a bootleg, and he dumps to Mitchell for a 19-yard catch-and-run.
• Basham splits the double team and gets home for a second-and-1 sack, really nice play. He’s up to 7½ and it’s going to be interesting to see if he gets the sixth-ever double-digit sack season in school history. Though, I enjoyed this quote from his last week when I asked if his mid-season lull in sack numbers bothered him.
“I knew I was still causing disruption, you know, I don’t look at sacks as everything,” he said. “I look at more of just playing my role, doing what I can do to help the team.”
• Fantastic tackle in the hole by Chase Jones. He had seven tackles — I missed that he had that many until now — and made a bunch of the same plays he was making in fall camp when he forced his way into the season-opening two-deep.
• Fourth-and-2 conversion, Amari Henderson is in position to blow up a swing pass to the running back behind the line but misses.
• Here’s Wake Forest’s touchdown drive of the first half …
• Loic Ngassam Nya pulls and can’t block the DE fast enough, so it’s a run blown up for a 3-yard loss.
• Missed an obvious pass interference/defensive holding on second-down throw to Surratt.
• Yeah, that wasn’t a catch by Hinton. But also a well-earned hold by Surratt.
• Newman drops a throw in a bucket to Surratt down the sideline and Armani Chatman just makes a better play for a PBU as soon as the ball gets to Surratt.
• Scotty Washington has 35 catches for 609 yards and seven touchdowns and wasn’t in pads, and 7:03 is the first mention of him — that’s a #NotGoodDino for the ACCN.
• There’s a crisp RPO slant to Hinton that seems equal faults: Newman’s throw was behind Hinton, but he got hands on the ball and could’ve caught it.
“We run those RPOs and a lot of those plays that we ride it and we try to hit Kendall on, how many of those did we misfire on today?” Clawson said. “There were a number of times that I thought we had Kendall open that we overthrew it, we underthrew it, he dropped one — and in our offense we have to be efficient with those plays and again, we got some separation but not a lot.”
• 45-yard pass to Hinton on third-and-10, great play. The first thing about it is that Herron does a fantastic job against a pass-rusher. The throw is beautiful, couldn’t have placed it any better.
• Newman ducks down at the end of a 7-yard run, which told me then and reiterates now that his left shoulder still isn’t 100%.
• Surratt’s 11-yard catch-and-run touchdown is more impressive on the re-watch than it was live. He bounces off two tackle attempts while securing the catch, makes it through the middle of the line and powers through the defender from 2 yards away from the end zone. Of his 11 touchdowns this season, think it’s either this one or the one-handed catch against Boston College that was the most-impressive.
• Dion Bergan gets his first half-sack of his career. He and Rondell Bothroyd seem to be together, and then it’s Sulaiman Kamara and Tyler Williams paired up, in the defensive tackle rotation.
• VT had no success, at least to this point, on third-and-longs. The Deacons just didn’t get them to those situations in the second half.
• They’re talking about Washington again, like it’s new information. Again: What’s the point of having a sideline reporter if she’s not reporting on what’s going on on the sidelines?
• First target, I believe, for Steve Claude. I think it’s more so good defense from Farley than it’s interference — but could’ve been. Claude should’ve made the play, though.
• Oh, never mind. That’s a hold.
• The narrative on Virginia Tech’s season is that the Hokies started playing better with Hooker at QB, and when Fuente did some self-evaluation after the blowout loss to Duke … but the Hokies’ surge is also traceable to Damon Hazelton getting healthy.
He’s a beast of a receiver who missed the first three games, had one catch each in the fourth and fifth games, and then has 20 catches for 285 yards and five touchdowns in the four games since.
• There’s a third-and-long conversion, the only one of the half. Hazelton just finds a soft spot in zone coverage before the blitz gets home.
• Herzlich is awful, won’t blame any of you who mute this crew in the future.
• Basham was a terror in this first half. The problem was after five tackles, 1½ sacks and this forced fumble, he only had one tackle in the second half.
• The two carries by Cade Carney for 23 yards (8 and then 15) are the best runs of the game for the Deacons. They account for 23 of the 63 rushing yards in the whole game.
• And then get much going on a 4-yard out to Carney and a sack that ends the half.
• Yeah, that’s about as mad as I’ve ever seen Clawson with the water incident. Here’s everything he had to say about it after the game:
Dave Clawson on the halftime water incident: pic.twitter.com/m7dOJLJG4U— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) November 10, 2019
• Uninspired three-and-out (well, how many three-and-outs are, in fact, inspired?) to begin the second half for Wake Forest.
• First half for VT: six possessions, 44 plays, two field goals, but a time of possession of 21:32.
• Second half for VT: eight possessions, 30 plays, four touchdowns and a field goal, time of possession of 14:37.
• What’s interesting to me also is that on VT’s four touchdown drives, it faced a grand total of 0 third downs. Five plays, touchdown; Four plays, touchdown; Six plays, touchdown; One play, touchdown.
• This first touchdown made possible initially because a 55-yard punt turned into a net of 22.
• Basham double-teamed on the first play, gives Hooker time to find Tre Turner for a 17-yard pass.
• Trey Rucker bites hard on a QB draw up the middle that goes for 14 yards. Two plays before the touchdown.
• Deep pass on Wake Forest’s first play of this drive (which was really important, in retrospect, having just given up the lead rather easily). Claude is tackled by Farley — not sure how that’s not interference.
• Great third-down conversion is a hitch to Hinton that he turns into a 21-yard gain because of a missed tackle.
• And then a pass interference on Jermaine Waller against Surratt, which honestly there have been three more-blatant pass interferences that weren’t called to this point.
• I’m curious if Newman saw the defensive end jump offside — I lean toward he did — on the 24-yard touchdown to Surratt. The ball might have been going there anyway, it being one-on-one coverage and a great throw, but really good awareness if it went there because it was a free play.
• “The Mandalorian” looks marvelous. Can’t wait until I have time to get Disney+ and watch it.
• A.T. Perry makes a good play on the kickoff return and I’ve gotta say, that’s the first time I’ve noticed him on that unit. Good on him for making a play if he’s new to the unit, and good on him for making a play that he hadn’t made before if he’s not new to the unit.
• So the Frank Beamer airtime takes away from something really important for Wake Forest purposes: This is the kickoff that DeAndre’ Delaney got hurt on. Which is no small note, as he’s become the best special-teams player for the Deacons.
• Jet sweep and Basham and Coby Davis are at least a step slower than normal, at least to my eyes. It’s maybe a 5-7-yard gain if it’s one of the first 30 or so plays of the game.
• Three runs covering 5, 6 and 6 yards for a touchdown from here. Pretty simple stuff, just straight-ahead runs and Wake Forest’s defense being pushed around a bit.
• Ja’Cquez Williams and Davis both go with the QB on the zone-read. Touchdown.
• And here’s the first interception: Cotter says the pressure came up the middle, but it really didn’t. The pressure comes on the edges and the middle — defensive tackles Dashawn Crawford and Jarrod Hewitt — comes up the field about 2 yards and then drops back.
That’s a tough play, and to be honest I’m not sure what Newman’s read should’ve been. His hot route is Brandon Chapman over the middle, Newman tries to go there and just plants one in Crawford’s stomach.
• Ooh, another nice tackle in the hole for Chase Jones. He might be one of the brightest parts of this game for Wake Forest.
• Good pressure from Bothroyd on third-and-7 to force an incompletion.
• Cotter is just a babbling cold take.
• OK, so for the last 5:30 of the third quarter it’s a 23-17 game and Wake Forest runs 12 offensive plays for a combined 40 yards — Newman completes 3 of 8 passes, only one of the four first-down plays is a run.
• First play, there’s just nothing there on a sideline hitch to Claude, PBU by Farley.
• Second play, screen to Hinton is a low throw, he can’t do much, 3 yards.
• Third play, 10-yard comebacker and then run by Hinton. Great awareness to slip a tackle, dodge another one and dive forward to make sure he got the first down.
I know I say this every week, but his instincts and awareness as a receiver are incredible for someone who was barely able to apply what he learned about the new position last year.
Warren Ruggiero called it, though, last August when he remarked how great of a receiver Hinton would’ve been if that had been his position for his entire Wake Forest career.
• Fourth play, PBU over the middle trying to hit Chapman. Good play by the defensive back more than there’s anything wrong with the throw, I think.
• Fifth play but not really, because a lineman jumped offside — which begs the question, why is the throw only a 7-yard out instead of taking a deep shot?
• Fifth play really, go empty and QB draw. This is my shocked face.
• Sixth play is actually a really nice design, fake handoff with what looks like max-protect and then hit a sneaking-out Chapman throwing across the formation, but Carney gets beat by the pass-rusher and Newman can’t unload it before he’s sacked.
• VT gets the ball back and goes three-and-out — this is your reminder that the Hokies were 0-for-4 on third downs in the second half.
Ya know, great percentage, but Wake Forest only got Virginia Tech to third down four times in eight second-half possessions.
• Seventh play, 3-yard dive for Kenneth Walker III. From the 7-yard line, I think you’re just trying to get breathing room there.
• Eighth play, drop by Hinton over the middle. Throw wasn’t perfect, catch definitely should’ve been made.
• Ninth play, Hinton makes up for it by making himself available and working back to Newman along the sideline for a 27-yard catch. Great throw by Newman too, on the run and looking for anybody with a window.
• 10th play, Newman crushed while throwing and it flutters over Hinton’s head. Pressure came off the edge by Dax Hollifield, who beat Walker on a pass-rush.
• 11th play, Newman and Claude not on the same page — not even the same chapter. Sideline route, I guess Newman thought Claude should break it off earlier or sharper to the sideline.
• 12th play, Newman doesn’t have anything and scrambles for 8 yards, 2 shy of the first down.
• This is where Clawson, I think, is too beholden to the analytics. It’s easy as hell for me and everybody else to have 20-20 hindsight here (not that I’d ever consider myself Captain Hindsight), but Wake Forest needed points on this drive, you got to your 45-yard line, it’s fourth-and-2 — this should be where you have whatever your best short-yardage call is, with the entire field to work with, and go for it.
• Instead, the fourth quarter starts with a punt and then the Hokies drive 80 yards in six plays, face no third downs, and the touchdown turns the fourth quarter into catch-up time for the Deacons.
• 55-yard punt, net 35.
• 30-yard screen pass to the tight end on the first play, Wake Forest’s looked slow and unprepared for it. Not the greatest of combinations.
• Two plays later, Keshawn King sticks his foot in the ground and jukes Rucker, who didn’t have the best day of his young Deacons career.
• The positive play for Wake Forest’s defense on this drive, Smenda makes a tackle for a 3-yard gain.
• Hazelton catch-and-run to the 1-yard line, and I’m kicking myself because I talked to Essang Bassey this morning and didn’t ask him — because I had not watched this year and didn’t remember — how close he was to jumping the route and picking this pass off. Would’ve been a massive turning point, and he was maybe a half-step late on his break.
• And there’s the touchdown to go up two scores.
• This third-and-6 conversion with an 8-yard run by Carney, I thought, could be a turning point in the game. Or at least in a comeback.
Carney hits the hole really hard and gets upfield quickly. Don’t think we’ve seen that nearly as much this year as we did last year.
• There’s the Surratt injury. As I’ve said on various platforms — it’s gross that the play isn’t blown dead and completely unnecessary that Surratt suffers the injury. They don’t blow the whistle until after he’s on the ground — if they knew he was down and that that was going to be the call, why the delay?
• Freudenthal mistimed his jump on the next play.
• Splitting Carney out isn’t just because Surratt and Washington are out — Cotter doesn’t do homework, either.
I’ll pray for yall if you have to listen to him live again this season.
• There’s Hinton’s last catch of the game, a 16-yarder across the middle.
• Herzlich makes the point that Newman is going to have to start carrying Wake Forest’s offense, which I think is the way Newman started going about things in the last 8-9 minutes.
It’s also counterproductive. Trust the guys around you. That’s what this week should be/have been about in practice.
• Fourth-and-2 with 7:05 left, this was pretty much the game — despite what Cotter and Herzlich apparently say later.
• Newman has to develop that 80-90% speed throw over the middle. He had a wide open lane, no reason to throw a fireball to Hinton on fourth-and-2 from 12 yards away.
• 13-yard run on first down for VT, Rucker missed another tackle in the hole.
• Wow, next play Rucker makes a really sound tackle in the hole for a 1-yard gain. His entire season has been a baptism by fire and it’s fun to think about what a safety duo he and Greer will make next season, as two of the hardest-hitters in the ACC.
• I’m really interested in VT’s game in two weeks against Pittsburgh. Because the Hokies shouldn’t have as much success running the ball against the Panthers, which is going to put them behind schedule more often, requiring Hooker to make more throws than he had to against the Deacons.
Because in the clutch situations, Hooker is not accurate.
• I can’t tell who comes off the edge on the far side on the punt, but they should’ve blocked it.
It feels like that’s not the first time this season, either, that a Wake Forest player has been in position to block a punt but has shied away for fear of getting a penalty — which, I get it, but if you block it, it doesn’t matter what happens to the punter. And in this situation, down two touchdowns with less than 5 minutes, you’ve gotta sell out for that block.
• Way too high of a throw from Newman on the first play.
• And there’s the second interception. I think Newman is looking long, just waiting a split second too long and gets hit as he throws.
Sidenote: Hollifield is a really nice player. I know Rayshard Ashby is their leading tackler, but Hollifield is the linebacker in this game that I come away really impressed with.
• There’s Hooker’s touchdown and this thing is over — really, it was with the interception.
• Wow, Newman was pissed on the sideline. Glad I got a chance to finally see this.
I mean, I understand not wanting to come out. But you’ve been banged up with your shoulder, you’re down three touchdowns with 4 minutes left, your two outside threats at WR are on the sideline in a boot and in the locker room in a sling — what did you think was going to happen?
• A small part of me hopes this announcing crew gets another Wake Forest game this year — which, the only possibility would be the finale at Syracuse, I think, because that would give Clawson a chance to explain to them his mindset in pulling the starting offense when down three touchdowns with 4 minutes left.
• That’ll do it. Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.