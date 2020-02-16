It’s too early to call Wake Forest’s weekend starting pitchers fascists.
But after one weekend, that might be the trend.
Crash Davis told Nuke LaLoosh — if you’re unaware of the reference, go watch “Bull Durham” as a refresher or to enlighten yourself — “Strikeouts are boring! Besides that, they’re fascist.”
Well after one four-game weekend, in which Wake Forest starters combined for 36 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings and the bullpen had 16 strikeouts in the other 12⅓, the Deacons have the early makings of a pitching staff that fits that Kevin Costner quote.
All four of Wake Forest’s starters this weekend — Ryan Cusick on Friday, Jared Shuster and Antonio Menendez on Saturday and William Fleming on Sunday — tied or broke their career highs for strikeouts.
Cusick, a sophomore, had 10 against Seton Hall — matching last season’s high-water mark of seven in the third inning. Shuster had 12 strikeouts in his third start last season and matched that in Saturday’s first game.
And then there are the two converted relievers: Menendez gave up three hits and matched his career high with six strikeouts in the nightcap Saturday, while Fleming, the closer last season, had eight strikeouts in six innings in Sunday’s 5-3 win against Illinois.
“I think those guys are strikeout pitchers,” Coach Tom Walter said Sunday. “Clearly Tony with his breaking ball, Ryan with his fastball, Will with his three-pitch mix and Shuey with his fastball-changeup combo, I think both of those guys — all four of those guys are strikeout guys.
“And again, one of those guys will be in our bullpen at some point, which will kind of change some roles, as well, and make that bullpen pretty good.”
Wake Forest has three games at Long Beach State next weekend and Walter and pitching coach John Hendricks have a good dilemma before heading west — they’ve got to decide which of the four starters to move to the bullpen for the weekend. The following weekend will feature another four games at David F. Couch Ballpark, and then ACC preseason favorite Louisville comes to town.
On this timeline, the Deacons are trending toward having a staff that can keep them in games by the time the Cardinals come to town.
“I thought we did a great job minimizing damage,” Fleming said of the staff’s work this weekend. “I thought we threw a lot of strikes, which we struggled with in the past a little bit. And all of the starters — I think Cuse went 5⅔ — but I think the rest of us went six innings, so it’s great, and then hand it off to a good bullpen as well.”
The strikeouts are nice, but more than that, the Deacons proved — at least for the first weekend of a highly anticipated season — the talk about an improved pitching staff was more than just talk.
Three was the magic number this weekend — that’s how many runs Wake Forest allowed in each of its wins. In 57 games last season, Wake Forest allowed three or fewer runs nine times.
Walter shouldered blame for Saturday night’s blown lead against Milwaukee, when relievers Bobby Hearn and Riley Myers gave up six runs in 2⅓ innings.
Tyler Witt, a senior reliever who pitched Friday and Sunday and allowed one unearned run on one hit in 4⅓ innings, with five strikeouts, said Saturday’s loss might wind up meaning a lot for the Deacons.
“You know, if we went 4-0 I don’t think we would’ve realized we have stuff to work on, still,” Witt said. “(Saturday) night we lost in a few ways and kind of beat ourselves, but it’s a good loss to have to realize what we have to work on.”
Fleming said he considers himself more of a groundball pitcher, while also relenting that you couldn’t really see that Sunday. The other side of that, though, is that the biggest outs he recorded was a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth inning — which was the start of Deacons pitchers recording 14 straight outs to end the game.
Indeed, ground balls are more democratic.
Based on where the Deacons’ pitchers were last season, though — at the bottom of most categories in the ACC — four games with high strikeout rates is something to start with.
