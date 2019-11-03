We were a blown-two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, in Greenville of all places, from seeing the top three Group of 5 teams fall this (extended) weekend.
And you thought this week, with so many of the best teams having off weeks, was going to be boring.
(I did too)
First it was App State faltering in the rain/sleet/snow/[insert another form of precipitation] against that ole Southern Conference rival Georgia Southern (obligatory #SoCon4ever reference). Memphis knocking out SMU really isn’t that big of a surprise — if you’ve read these all season, you know I’m high on Memphis — but it mark the second undefeated G-5 to suffer a loss in three days.
Which brings us to: Geez, Pirates.
Here’s the ballot I filed this week:
1. Clemson (9-0)
Last week: beat Wofford 59-14
Next: at N.C. State
2. Alabama (8-0)
Last week: off
Next: vs. LSU
3. LSU (8-0)
Last week: off
Next: at Alabama
4. Ohio State (8-0)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Maryland
5. Penn State (8-0)
Last week: off
Next: at Minnesota
My take: Yawn.
I liked the two-off-weeks setup when looking at the schedule before the season. Not so much now. More games, less of this.
6. Oregon (8-1)
Last week: won at USC 56-24
Next: off (vs. Arizona on Nov. 16)
7. Utah (8-1)
Last week: won at Washington 33-28
Next: off (vs. UCLA on Nov. 16)
8. Georgia (7-1)
Last week: beat Florida 24-17 (in Jacksonville)
Next: vs. Missouri
9. Baylor (8-0)
Last week: beat West Virginia 17-14 (Oct. 31)
Next: at TCU
10. Minnesota (8-0)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Penn State
My take: Now it becomes tricky because Georgia’s loss — its lowest low, if you will — was the worst of the three teams I’ve got it grouped with. Out of Auburn, USC and the fake USC, the Gamecocks are the worst team.
The Bulldogs’ wins over Notre Dame and Florida, though, are higher highs than Oregon’s or Utah’s.
I’ll stick with the Pac-12 teams — I just threw up in my mouth — because they’re both rolling and didn’t lose a home game to a third-string QB while its established QB threw three interceptions.
Baylor survived, I’m glad I got to see some of the Bears on Thursday night. Matt Rhule is a really, really good coach. Ya know, we got robbed a little bit of a nice chess match in the 2016 Military Bowl.
11. Oklahoma (7-1)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Iowa State
12. Auburn (7-2)
Last week: beat Mississippi 20-14
Next: off (vs. Georgia on Nov. 16)
13. Michigan (7-2)
Last week: won at Maryland 38-7
Next: off (vs. Michigan State on Nov. 16)
14. Florida (7-2)
Last week: lost to Georgia 24-17 (in Jacksonville)
Next: vs. Vanderbilt
15. Cincinnati (7-1)
Last week: won at East Carolina 46-43
Next: vs. UConn
My take: Auburn got more of a game from Ole Miss than I figured it would — probably a good thing Auburn has an extra week now to prepare for Georgia.
Oh Maryland, my Maryland. Couldn’t even make it hard for Harbaugh.
Cincinnati had life breathed into it in the fourth quarter with a pick-6 — Holton Ahlers threw for 535 yards and that one, big, mistake — and survived with a game-winning field goal.
It’s nice for Cincinnati that it has an off week to recover.
16. Notre Dame (6-2)
Last week: beat Virginia Tech 21-20
Next: at Duke
17. Kansas State (6-2)
Last week: won at Kansas 38-10
Next: at Texas
18. Iowa (6-2)
Last week: off
Next: at Wisconsin
19. Wisconsin (6-2)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Iowa
20. Wake Forest (7-1)
Last week: beat N.C. State 44-10
Next: at Virginia Tech
My take: A little bit of reshuffling here, as I noted last week that Notre Dame’s résumé is better than other two-loss teams.
It’s about as impressive as a 28-point win over Kansas can be for Kansas State, which was in danger of having the tragic let-down game after upending Oklahoma.
Can you name the one team Wake Forest has beaten with a winning record?
(this space is reserved for you to ponder)
It’s Boston College, which is on its backup quarterback and has averaged 342.6 rushing yards per game in its last six games — other than the Clemson game.
21. Memphis (8-1)
Last week: beat SMU 54-48
Next: off (at Houston on Nov. 16)
22. Boise State (7-1)
Last week: won at San Jose State 52-42
Next: vs. Wyoming
23. San Diego State (7-1)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Nevada
24. UCF (7-2)
Last week: beat Houston 44-29
Next: at Tulsa (Nov. 8)
25. Indiana (7-2)
Last week: beat Northwestern 34-3
Next: off (at Penn State on Nov. 16)
My take: Finally pulled the trigger on Indiana, God help us all.
Memphis mightcould be higher, even, but in a head-to-head with Wake Forest, I’ll give the Deacons the edge because losing to Louisville is stronger than losing to Temple.
Boise State struggled for much of the night with San Jose State, which is a little surprising. That Cotton Bowl bid for the G-5 might come down to whoever is left in the heap of the AAC vs. Boise State.
On the cusp (in no particular order):
Navy (7-1)
Last week: beat UConn 56-10 (Nov. 1)
Next: off (at Notre Dame on Nov. 16)
Louisville (5-3)
Last week: off
Next: at Miami
Air Force (7-2)
Last week: beat Army 17-13
Next: at New Mexico
Dropped out:
16. Appalachian State (7-1)
Last week: lost to Georgia Southern 24-21 (Oct. 31)
Next: at South Carolina
17. SMU (8-1)
Last week: lost at Memphis 54-48
Next: vs. East Carolina
