Hearing it come from somebody else wasn’t validation, but it was interesting to get some (altered) perception.
“I mean — that’s the best in the country,” Coach Dave Clawson said of Clemson after Saturday’s 52-3 loss.
Now, that’s after he said this on Tuesday when I asked if, despite not having a reason to watch LSU and Ohio State this season, Clemson was the best team in the country:
“I can’t judge that. I haven’t watched one snap of Ohio State, I haven’t watched one snap of LSU,” Clawson said. “During football season, we live in our corner of the world. And our corner of the world is Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Wake Forest football and the ACC.”
I’m not saying Clawson is getting out of his lane after watching Clemson up close. I’m positive he wasn’t watching Ohio State make Rutgers look like … well, Rutgers; nor was he watching LSU outpace Ole Miss and Joe Burrow put up more gaudy numbers.
But I did find it interesting that Clawson arrived quickly — it was the second point that he made in his opening statement — at saying how good Clemson is.
[Forrest Gump voice]: And that’s all I have to say about that (for now).
Here’s the ballot I filed this week:
1. Clemson (11-0)
Last week: beat Wake Forest 52-3
Next: off (at South Carolina on Nov. 30)
2. LSU (10-0)
Last week: won at Mississippi 58-37
Next: vs. Arkansas
3. Ohio State (10-0)
Last week: won at Rutgers 56-21
Next: vs. Penn State
4. Georgia (9-1)
Last week: won at Auburn 21-14
Next: vs. Texas A&M
5. Oregon (9-1)
Last week: beat Arizona 34-6
Next: at Arizona State
My take: I’ve covered Clemson.
LSU followed up its monumental win with a decent road win, but if it’s going to win a national championship, it’ll have to play defense eventually.
Rutgers should be relegated to the AAC — no, check that, the C-USA. The good thing is Ohio State’s next two games are against Penn State and Michigan, so we’ll know how the Buckeyes measure up against elite opponents.
Georgia quietly — at least, it feels quiet to me — moves back into the top four. Just like past seasons, it’ll come down to being the lower-ranked SEC team in the SEC championship game and needing to win, while LSU could probably lose that game and still make the playoff.
Oregon keeps rolling since that loss to Auburn in the opener, and the Pac-12 championship game continues to line up as a play-in game to the playoff against Utah — as long as they both keep winning until then.
6. Utah (9-1)
Last week: beat UCLA 49-3
Next: at Arizona
7. Penn State (9-1)
Last week: beat Indiana 34-27
Next: at Ohio State
8. Oklahoma (9-1)
Last week: won at Baylor 34-31
Next: vs. TCU
9. Alabama (9-1)
Last week: won at Mississippi State 38-7
Next: vs. Western Carolina
10. Minnesota (9-1)
Last week: lost at Iowa 23-19
Next: at Northwestern
My take: In the same logic that Clemson shouldn’t be blamed for running up the score, I don’t think Alabama should take heat for having Tua Tagovailoa in a 35-7 game in the first half.
The committee made it clear that style points matter. Blowouts and margins matter when you can’t simply win out and make the playoff.
That’s the shame of it.
I thought Baylor looked “for real” — just the worst-case scenario in football, apparently, to go up 28-3.
(also Jalen Hurts is still pretty incredible)
Penn State got more of a challenge than I thought it would from Indiana — it’ll be interesting to see if that means the Nittany Lions will be in a better spot to start off against Ohio State, a kind of stay-up-to-speed game for Penn State while Ohio State has coasted through the last two games.
Taking nothing away from Iowa, but I wonder if Minnesota poured it all out last week and couldn’t get up in the same way for this game.
11. Michigan (8-2)
Last week: beat Michigan State 44-10
Next: at Indiana
12. Florida (9-2)
Last week: won at Missouri 23-6
Next: off (vs. Florida State on Nov. 30)
13. Notre Dame (8-2)
Last week: beat Navy 52-20
Next: vs. Boston College
14. Baylor (9-1)
Last week: lost to Oklahoma 34-31
Next: vs. Texas
15. Cincinnati (9-1)
Last week: won at South Florida 20-17
Next: vs. Temple
My take: Hey, remember when Michigan State was supposed to be good this year?
Me neither.
Notre Dame leap-frogs Cincinnati and gets ahead of where Baylor was because the Irish dominated a team I had been thinking of putting in the ballot. As long as it doesn’t rain and the Irish don’t play one of the truly elite 4-5 teams in the country, they’re a great team.
Florida really does win some ugly, ugly games. But the Gators win, obviously.
Cincinnati doesn’t get to move up after surviving on another last-second field goal. Speaking of, I’m sure Brian Kelly would have some enlightening thoughts on a potential Notre Dame-Cincinnati matchup in the Cotton Bowl, if that plays out.
16. Wisconsin (8-2)
Last week: won at Nebraska 37-21
Next: vs. Purdue
17. Memphis (9-1)
Last week: won at Houston 45-27
Next: at South Florida
18. Boise State (9-1)
Last week: beat New Mexico 42-9
Next: at Utah State
19. SMU (9-1)
Last week: off
Next: at Navy
20. Appalachian State (9-1)
Last week: won at Georgia State 56-27
Next: vs. Texas State
My take: Well the three Group of 5 schools here really got challenged, huh?
Memphis, I guess, got the toughest game — but quarterback Brady White has been on fire lately. App State dominated the second quarter, while Boise State was up 28-0 after the first quarter. Ho-hum.
Wisconsin plods along with one of the best running backs in college football that everybody knows is getting the ball, and still can’t be stopped. He’s the AJ Dillon of the Big Ten, I guess.
21. Auburn (7-3)
Last week: lost to Georgia 21-14
Next: vs. Samford
22. Iowa (7-3)
Last week: beat Minnesota 23-19
Next: vs. Illinois
23. Virginia Tech (7-3)
Last week: won at Georgia Tech 45-0
Next: vs. Pittsburgh
24. Virginia (7-3)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Liberty
25. Oklahoma State (7-3)
Last week: beat Kansas 31-13
Next: at West Virginia
My take: Auburn probably tumbled further than it should, but it’s lost three of its last five games and the two wins were against the worst two teams in the SEC West. And only one of them was a blowout, the other was a six-point win against Ole Miss. It’s not like the Tigers are exactly playing great lately.
Iowa returns to the rankings with an authoritative win and maybe should be higher than 22 — but that is the Hawkeyes’ first really good win of the season.
And here we are with Virginia Tech. This isn’t exactly a ranking based on résumé but a ranking based on what the Hokies have been in the last five games. They’re 4-1 and the only loss was a last-minute loss in South Bend without the quarterback who’s revitalized them.
Virginia Tech is now the second-best team in the ACC — which makes the losses to Boston College and Duke, and the way those games played out — a perfect illustration of how weird the non-Clemson portion of the league has been.
I threw Oklahoma State in here under a similar logic — that the Cowboys have won three straight games, albeit against middling-to-awful Big 12 teams.
On the cusp (in no particular order):
Air Force (8-2)
Last week: won at Colorado State 38-21
Next: at New Mexico
Pittsburgh (7-3)
Last week: beat UNC 34-27 in OT (Nov. 14)
Next: at Virginia Tech
USC (7-4)
Last week: won at California 41-17
Next: vs. UCLA
Texas A&M (7-3)
Last week: beat South Carolina 30-6
Next: at Georgia
Dropped out:
22. Wake Forest (7-3)
Last week: lost at Clemson 52-3
Next: vs. Duke
23. Indiana (7-3)
Last week: lost at Penn State 34-27
Next: vs. Michigan
24. Texas (6-4)
Last week: lost at Iowa State 23-21
Next: at Baylor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.