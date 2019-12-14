I think Joe Burrow had done enough to secure the Heisman before Saturday’s SEC championship, but just for good measure, he went out did something he hadn’t done in all of the 2019 season.
He caught a pass.
LSU’s quarterback had a remarkably consistent season, and yet that even falls short of describing Burrow’s season. Using the term “consistent” in sports terminology often gets applied to role players and carries — unintentionally — a connotation of being limited.
Burrow was consistently excellent.
Consider this: In 2 of 13 games, Burrow didn’t throw for at least 300 yards. One of them was the first game of the season, when he was 23-for-27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns — or, in simpler terms, he had more touchdowns than incompletions (5-4). In the other non-300 game, he was 21 of 24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns against Florida — or, as many touchdowns as incompletions.
Now, it’s not like number of 300-yard-plus passing games is the measuring stick of good quarterback play. But think about it like this: in the two games that he maybe, kinda, sorta wasn’t absolutely torching defenses, he had a combined eight touchdowns and seven incompletions.
His season was incredible long before he caught a pass that was batted back to him and turned it into a 16 — Sixteen! — yard gain against Georgia in the SEC championship game.
We need to talk about this season as one of the greatest ever for a college quarterback, regardless of era and regardless of what happens in the CFP games.
My second-place vote went to Ohio State’s Chase Young and I’ve gotta say: It was kind of liberating to vote for a defensive player.
Young was fascinating to watch this season, and it was just as fascinating to watch opposing offenses try to block him one-on-one. His impact was as heavy as any offensive player’s in the country other than Burrow.
The third-place vote might be the most-controversial: Travis Etienne.
So let’s compare Etienne to the other three best running backs in college football:
• Etienne: 1,798 total yards, 19 touchdowns.
• Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State: 2,119 yards, 21 touchdowns.
• Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin: 2,118 yards, 26 touchdowns.
• J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State: 2,029 yards, 22 touchdowns.
Hubbard accumulated those totals in 330 total touches. Taylor had 323 and Dobbins had 300.
Etienne had 211 touches, the result of Clemson being in two four-quarter games all season. If you project out the average touches between the other three and multiply it with Etienne’s yards per touch average — an incredible 8.52 yards — he would have had 2,707 yards and about 28 touchdowns.
While he’s in games — i.e. before Clemson is in full blowout mode — he’s the best running back in the country, hands down.
And about Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields — I’ve got fatigue of Oklahoma and Ohio State quarterbacks throwing up gaudy numbers every year. It’s no fault of theirs, Hurts and Fields are clearly great college quarterbacks. I can’t wait to see what Fields does next year. But the bonus points that each gets for adapting to their first seasons at the respective schools goes out the window when both programs have demonstrated how easy it is to walk into each program and put up dazzling numbers.
Last year, the end of this column ended with a prediction that this season’s Heisman race would be between Tua Tagovailoa and Travis Etienne.
I’ll avoid that this time around. All that seems to be clear about the Heisman, at least in recent years, is that the preseason favorites never wind up winning. I mean, who had Burrow winning this year? He completed 57.8% of his passes and threw 16 touchdowns last season.
He had 17 touchdowns by Sept. 21 this season.
Kyler Murray was supposed to be in the Arizona Fall League when he started his Heisman season. Lamar Jackson was just the running QB in a time share during the season before his Heisman.
Point is: Don’t bet on the Heisman favorite to open next season. Target the solid guy in the middle of the pack who has the tools for a breakout. Somebody who’s going to capture lightning in a bottle. A player who’s going to skyrocket on draft boards. A guy who, when you look at all of the areas he’s improved, it elevates him into the stratosphere of college football’s legends.
Eh, on second thought …
Forget all that. Give me Trevor Lawrence next season.
