I’ll try to put this out here with more nuance than a tweet from Saturday night:
The most impressive part of Clemson’s season is how dialed in, week after week after week, the Tigers are after climbing the mountaintop last season. There was one let-up, and that was still a win. No hiccups and a 28-game winning streak, with the combined score in those 28 games being 1,269-335.
Again: 1,269 to 335.
I watched a good deal of Florida State in 2013 and ’14. That’s no badge of honor – I’m sure most of yall did too. But that 2013 FSU team eviscerated teams. Ended games by the first half. And the following season, after reaching the pinnacle with an undefeated season, the Seminoles were bored.
Championship teams get bored. That’s why the John Wooden quote — “winning takes talent, to repeat takes character” — remains relevant.
LSU is still the hunter, finally able to score points like a modern college football team. Ohio State is the hunter because it’s been the team left out in the cold the last two years. Oklahoma and Jalen Hurts are the hunters for revenge motivations.
Clemson is the hunted — no matter what the seed is.
Here’s the ballot I filed this week:
1. Clemson (13-0)
Last week: beat Virginia 62-17 (Charlotte)
Next: CFP and allowing my victory lap
2. LSU (13-0)
Last week: beat Georgia 37-10 (Atlanta)
Next: CFP
3. Ohio State (12-0)
Last week: beat Wisconsin 34-21 (Indianapolis)
Next: CFP
4. Oklahoma (12-1)
Last week: beat Baylor 30-23, OT (Arlington, Texas)
Next: CFP
5. Georgia (11-2)
Last week: lost to LSU 37-10 (Atlanta)
Next: bowl game
My take: I’ll keep this one short, since I talked plenty about the first four in the opening.
Some time, some day, maybe, just maybe, Georgia will win one of these SEC championships.
6. Florida (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
7. Notre Dame (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
8. Oregon (11-2)
Last week: beat Utah 37-15 (Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, Calif.)
Next: bowl game
9. Penn State (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
10. Wisconsin (10-3)
Last week: lost to Ohio State 34-21 (Indianapolis)
Next: bowl game
My take: This actually was harder than I thought it’d be. How to value Wisconsin’s Jekyll and Hyde Big Ten championship? Penn State jumps into the top 10 for … not playing? Oregon finally beat a good team, how high do they jump?
So, this is where I wound up.
11. Baylor (11-2)
Last week: lost to Oklahoma 30-23, OT (Arlington, Texas)
Next: bowl game
12. Utah (11-2)
Last week: lost to Oregon 37-15 (Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, Calif.)
Next: bowl game
13. Auburn (9-3)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
14. Alabama (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game and for the love of God, recruiting a kicker
15. Memphis (12-1)
Last week: beat Cincinnati 29-24
Next: bowl game
My take: More of the same here. Baylor has two losses in excruciating fashion to Oklahoma, which is going to be in the CFP. I don’t feel good about dropping the Bears out of the Top 10, but … the rest of the Big 12 was so underwhelming, it’s hard to find any impressive wins they’ve had.
Utah … thought the Utes would have a lot more than they showed.
I got move up Memphis and it might not be far enough.
But Mike Norvell coming to the ACC Atlantic is not a good thing for the non-Clemson teams of the ACC’s varsity division.
16. Minnesota (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
17. Michigan (9-3)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
18. Boise State (12-1)
Last week: beat Hawaii 31-10
Next: bowl game
19. Appalachian State (12-1)
Last week: beat Louisiana 45-38 (Boone)
Next: bowl game
20. Iowa (9-3)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
My take: Nothing changes here other than Minnesota dropping to where Memphis was.
That’s certainly a different type of game in Boone than the one I saw last year.
21. Virginia (9-4)
Last week: lost to Clemson 62-17 (Charlotte)
Next: bowl game
22. USC (8-4)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
23. Kansas State (8-4)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
24. SMU (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
25. Navy (9-2)
Last week: off
Next: vs. Army (Dec. 14 in Philadelphia)
My take: There's Navy. Now go beat Army. I’m required to say that, I was born in Annapolis.
I didn’t drop Virginia at all. I mean … my feelings on Clemson are clear.
On the cusp (in no particular order):
Air Force (10-2)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
Virginia Tech (8-4)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
Oklahoma State (8-4)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
San Diego State (9-3)
Last week: n/a
Next: bowl game
Dropped out:
23. Cincinnati (10-3)
Last week: lost at Memphis 29-24
Next: bowl game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.