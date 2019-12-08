ACC Championship Football

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins runs against Virginia during the first half of the ACC championship game on Saturday night. 

 The Associated Press

I’ll try to put this out here with more nuance than a tweet from Saturday night:

The most impressive part of Clemson’s season is how dialed in, week after week after week, the Tigers are after climbing the mountaintop last season. There was one let-up, and that was still a win. No hiccups and a 28-game winning streak, with the combined score in those 28 games being 1,269-335.

Again: 1,269 to 335.

I watched a good deal of Florida State in 2013 and ’14. That’s no badge of honor – I’m sure most of yall did too. But that 2013 FSU team eviscerated teams. Ended games by the first half. And the following season, after reaching the pinnacle with an undefeated season, the Seminoles were bored.

Championship teams get bored. That’s why the John Wooden quote — “winning takes talent, to repeat takes character” — remains relevant.

LSU is still the hunter, finally able to score points like a modern college football team. Ohio State is the hunter because it’s been the team left out in the cold the last two years. Oklahoma and Jalen Hurts are the hunters for revenge motivations.

Clemson is the hunted — no matter what the seed is.

Here’s the ballot I filed this week:

1. Clemson (13-0)

Last week: beat Virginia 62-17 (Charlotte)

Next: CFP and allowing my victory lap

2. LSU (13-0)

Last week: beat Georgia 37-10 (Atlanta)

Next: CFP

3. Ohio State (12-0)

Last week: beat Wisconsin 34-21 (Indianapolis)

Next: CFP

4. Oklahoma (12-1)

Last week: beat Baylor 30-23, OT (Arlington, Texas)

Next: CFP

5. Georgia (11-2)

Last week: lost to LSU 37-10 (Atlanta)

Next: bowl game

My take: I’ll keep this one short, since I talked plenty about the first four in the opening.

Some time, some day, maybe, just maybe, Georgia will win one of these SEC championships.

6. Florida (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

7. Notre Dame (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

8. Oregon (11-2)

Last week: beat Utah 37-15 (Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, Calif.)

Next: bowl game

9. Penn State (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

10. Wisconsin (10-3)

Last week: lost to Ohio State 34-21 (Indianapolis)

Next: bowl game

My take: This actually was harder than I thought it’d be. How to value Wisconsin’s Jekyll and Hyde Big Ten championship? Penn State jumps into the top 10 for … not playing? Oregon finally beat a good team, how high do they jump?

So, this is where I wound up.

11. Baylor (11-2)

Last week: lost to Oklahoma 30-23, OT (Arlington, Texas)

Next: bowl game

12. Utah (11-2)

Last week: lost to Oregon 37-15 (Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, Calif.)

Next: bowl game

13. Auburn (9-3)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

14. Alabama (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game and for the love of God, recruiting a kicker

15. Memphis (12-1)

Last week: beat Cincinnati 29-24

Next: bowl game

My take: More of the same here. Baylor has two losses in excruciating fashion to Oklahoma, which is going to be in the CFP. I don’t feel good about dropping the Bears out of the Top 10, but … the rest of the Big 12 was so underwhelming, it’s hard to find any impressive wins they’ve had.

Utah … thought the Utes would have a lot more than they showed.

I got move up Memphis and it might not be far enough.

But Mike Norvell coming to the ACC Atlantic is not a good thing for the non-Clemson teams of the ACC’s varsity division.

16. Minnesota (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

17. Michigan (9-3)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

18. Boise State (12-1)

Last week: beat Hawaii 31-10

Next: bowl game

19. Appalachian State (12-1)

Last week: beat Louisiana 45-38 (Boone)

Next: bowl game

20. Iowa (9-3)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

My take: Nothing changes here other than Minnesota dropping to where Memphis was.

That’s certainly a different type of game in Boone than the one I saw last year.

21. Virginia (9-4)

Last week: lost to Clemson 62-17 (Charlotte)

Next: bowl game

22. USC (8-4)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

23. Kansas State (8-4)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

24. SMU (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

25. Navy (9-2)

Last week: off

Next: vs. Army (Dec. 14 in Philadelphia)

My take: There's Navy. Now go beat Army. I’m required to say that, I was born in Annapolis.

I didn’t drop Virginia at all. I mean … my feelings on Clemson are clear.

On the cusp (in no particular order):

Air Force (10-2)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

Virginia Tech (8-4)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

Oklahoma State (8-4)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

San Diego State (9-3)

Last week: n/a

Next: bowl game

Dropped out:

23. Cincinnati (10-3)

Last week: lost at Memphis 29-24

Next: bowl game

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments