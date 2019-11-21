The sophomore forward started the season with an impressive 18-point performance at Boston College, making 8 of 13 shots and displaying some offensive efficiency rarely seen last season.
Since the opener, though, Mucius has 15 points on 7-for-19 shooting in three games.
“I think after the BC game, I was kind of relaxing … instead of making sure that I’m doing the little things to get to those spots and playing hard, rebounding the basketball,” he said. “I’m trying to get back to that, making sure I’m staying in the gym and being more consistent on my off days.”
