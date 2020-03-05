In a back hallway of the Smith Center, Childress was ready to move on shortly after the loss to the Tar Heels had extinguished the Deacons’ two-game winning streak.
“We lost the game, that’s over, it already happened. The game ended 25 minutes ago, so can’t dwell on it, regardless of what happened,” Childress said. “We’ve gotta move on and get ready for N.C. State on Friday.
“Good team, they’re an NCAA team, so we’ve gotta make our mark on winning and get some juice going into the ACC Tournament.”
