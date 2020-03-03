Records

7-11 ACC, 15-14 overall

Coach

Katie Meier

Player to watch

Mykea Gray, 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds

Season in summary

Losing last season’s seniors hurt the Hurricanes more than Meier would have liked, but Meier is a top-tier coach who knows how to stir things up in March. The Hurricanes are always fun to watch in Greensboro.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments