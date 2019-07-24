The only team in the ACC that gave up more yards per game last season than Wake Forest was Louisville.
That’s why it’s not a surprise when Coach Dave Clawson says this of his team’s defense: “Improving statistically, that's a low bar. I expect us to be a lot better.”
Of course, the story within of the Deacons’ defense a year ago comes with two vital notes: Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel was fired after four games and the unit improved afterward, and the defense was hit hard by injuries that ravaged the entire roster.
Wake Forest is working to decrease the likelihood of such injuries — just as its defense is working to achieve more than statistical improvement this season. Lyle Hemphill was co-defensive coordinator with Dave Cohen in the wake of the change last season, and Hemphill now takes the reins (while Cohen becomes assistant head coach for defense).
“I think just the spring, along with this summer, it's been good to understand more the scheme as opposed to technique,” senior linebacker Justin Strnad said last week at ACC media day. “We've thrown in some change-ups, some calls that I think are going to help us, big situations this year on third down, stuff like that.
“I think overall as a defense, I like the way we're heading into this season.”