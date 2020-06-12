A former Wake Forest receiver will make history as the first black man to be featured as the lead for the TV show “The Bachelor.”
Matt James was named the franchise’s star Friday morning. The show’s 25th season will air in 2021 after the latest version of “The Bachelorette” airs this fall — it’s been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James was a teammate and is friends with Tyler Cameron, a former Wake Forest football player who was runner-up on “The Bachelorette” last year. He spent time with Cameron and Hannah Brown, who was “The Bachelorette,” during quarantine in the past few months.
James was Wake Forest’s third-leading receiver in his final season, which was 2014. He had 40 catches for 401 yards. He came to Wake Forest from Raleigh, a 2010 graduate of Sanderson High School.
