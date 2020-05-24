Wake Forest’s incoming freshman basketball class is down to one, and the Deacons now have four scholarships open.
Marcus Watson, a guard from Chicago, has asked for and been granted a release from his national letter of intent.
Watson posted on Instagram today: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Danny Manning for originally offering me an athletic basketball scholarship along with the opportunity to take the next step in chasing my dream. After thinking and praying with my family, I have requested and been granted my release from Wake Forest University. I wish the new coach, Steve Forbes, all the best in the future.”
Watson posted on Instagram to indicate he was sticking with the program shortly after Steve Forbes was named Wake Forest’s new coach. But a few days ago, Watson made a post that said “seem like everything going down hill” with a Wake Forest logo, indicating something was awry.
Wake Forest now has four open scholarships to use in the transfer market and in pursuing late additions from the class of 2020.
The only remaining member of Wake Forest’s freshman class for next season is guard Quadry Adams of Edison, N.J.
