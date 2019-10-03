Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will have played an ACC game before fans have a chance to see the Deacons at Joel Coliseum.
Wake Forest will not play an exhibition game before the start of this season, instead opting for two closed-door scrimmages against Winthrop and East Carolina before the season-opening game at Boston College on Nov. 6.
“I like them a lot better than an exhibition game,” Coach Danny Manning said of the scrimmages. “For me as a coach, we can stay in there longer than a regular game, we can break down situations, offensively, defensively, special situations — six seconds on the clock, down two.
“For coaches, it’s a lot better situation for us because we can be in there longer, and we can really work on some specific things against another team.”
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.com, the Deacons will play at Winthrop on Oct. 20 and then play East Carolina on Oct. 26.
“We’ll go and we’ll prepare like it’s a road game, we’ll go through our routine, we’ll have our meal, we’ll have our scouting report, we’ll do our film breakdown and things of that nature,” Manning said. “So our newcomers and freshmen will kind of have an idea of what it’s like going into the Boston College game.”
Winthrop is coached by Pat Kelsey, a former Wake Forest assistant who's entering his eighth season at the school and is 139-83 in his tenure there. Joe Dooley is in his second season at East Carolina, and it’ll be the second season that the Deacons play the Pirates in a closed-door scrimmage; Dooley and Manning were on the same staff at Kansas for several years.
Wake Forest’s home opener is Nov. 10 against Columbia. It’s believed to be the first time since the 1998-99 season that Wake Forest has not played a public exhibition game.
