Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio was named the ACC specialist of the week — the second straight game the Deacons have played and picked up the award.

Maggio had five of his six punts against the Wolfpack downed at or inside the N.C. State 10-yard line — two of them at the 10, one at the 8, one at the 4 and one at the 2. The senior from Monkton, Md., averaged 41.2 yards per punt.

Maggio excelled against Florida State, also, and since he had six touchbacks in the Deacons’ first three games of the season, he’s had one in the past five.

Nick Sciba was named the ACC specialist of the week after making five field goals against Florida State in Wake Forest’s previous game.

Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo, a Mount Tabor graduate, was named the ACC’s defensive back of the week. Deablo returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown at Notre Dame — a momentum-changing play at the end of the first half for the Hokies — and also had an interception and five tackles.

