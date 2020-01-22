Military Bowl Football (copy)

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown, center, is doused after the Tar Heels won the Military Bowl over Temple in December.

After recently completing his 11th season as head football coach at North Carolina, Brown has compiled a record of 244-123-1 (.664) in his tenure as a head coach at the FBS level.

His 244 career victories rank 10th on the all-time list and are the most among active coaches. A two-time national coach of the year (2005 and 2008), Brown's teams are 13-8 in postseason bowl games with his 2005 Texas team winning the national championship with a 41-38 win over Southern Cal.

