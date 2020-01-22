After recently completing his 11th season as head football coach at North Carolina, Brown has compiled a record of 244-123-1 (.664) in his tenure as a head coach at the FBS level.
His 244 career victories rank 10th on the all-time list and are the most among active coaches. A two-time national coach of the year (2005 and 2008), Brown's teams are 13-8 in postseason bowl games with his 2005 Texas team winning the national championship with a 41-38 win over Southern Cal.
