mac morris

Former Page High School basketball coach Mac Morris.

 News & Record

A member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and the co-executive director of the N.C. Coaches Association in Greensboro, Morris served as the head basketball coach at Page High School for 25 years and compiled a 456-151 (.751) record that included state 4-A titles in 1979, 1983 and 1990.

Both his 1983 and his 1990 teams were undefeated at 26-0 and 31-0, respectively.

The 1983 team ranked second nationally by USA Today, and Morris was named the AP coach of the year.

