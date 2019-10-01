We’re going deeper than stats on this one.
Masterson represents the biggest schematic shift in Wake Forest’s defense from last year to this year, as the rover has become more of a third safety rather than the hybrid position of a safety and linebacker of years past.
It’s Masterson’s versatility, though, that has made him so valuable to the Deacons this season. He starts at rover, has occasionally moved back to safety (started the Rice game when Greer was suspended for the first half) and is able to make an impact as a pass-rusher when needed or in run support.
Wake Forest has the ninth-best third-down defense in the country, allowing conversions 25.7% of the time, and Masterson’s versatility plays a factor.
