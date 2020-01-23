Luke Kuechly, who recently retired from the Carolina Panthers and who starred collegiately at Boston College, will be the guest speaker for the 29th annual ACC Postgraduate Awards Luncheon on April 8 in Greensboro.
The Nat Greene Kiwanis Club, with support from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Cone Health and ESPN, will host the event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Koury Convention Center.
Athletes from all 15 schools will be celebrated as Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Award and Thacker Award recipients for their classroom and athletic achievements. The scholarships will enable them to continue their studies at the postgraduate level.
Luncheon proceeds will go to the Greensboro Science Center, Greensboro Children’s Museum and Cone Health Center for Children.
Information on sponsorships and tables: Tyler Key, TylerMKey@yahoo.com or 904-377-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.