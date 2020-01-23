Saints Panthers Football (copy)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly played at Boston College.

 The Associated Press

Luke Kuechly, who recently retired from the Carolina Panthers and who starred collegiately at Boston College, will be the guest speaker for the 29th annual ACC Postgraduate Awards Luncheon on April 8 in Greensboro.

The Nat Greene Kiwanis Club, with support from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Cone Health and ESPN, will host the event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Koury Convention Center.

Athletes from all 15 schools will be celebrated as Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Award and Thacker Award recipients for their classroom and athletic achievements. The scholarships will enable them to continue their studies at the postgraduate level.

Luncheon proceeds will go to the Greensboro Science Center, Greensboro Children’s Museum and Cone Health Center for Children.

Information on sponsorships and tables: Tyler Key, TylerMKey@yahoo.com or 904-377-4357.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments