Examining Utah State starts with junior quarterback Jordan Love, who the Deacons got a glimpse of two seasons ago.
In the Aggies’ 2017 visit to BB&T Field, the then-freshman Love entered the game on the second possession of the third quarter and connected with Gerold Bright on a 77-yard touchdown pass — Utah State’s only touchdown of the game in Wake Forest’s 46-10 win.
Later in the 2017 season, Love took over as the starter and directed the Aggies to three wins in their final five regular-season games. His star rose last season, during which he threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns, rushed for seven more scores, and threw only six interceptions. Two of those interceptions came in the season-opening loss against Michigan State.
“He does not miss throws, and he especially doesn’t miss deep throws,” Clawson said. “The way he throws a deep ball, the way he gets on his toes, it is so smooth and beautiful; if we weren’t playing him, I really would enjoy watching the film.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.