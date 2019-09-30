When Wake Forest’s football team takes the field again, it’ll be as a ranked team and under the lights at BB&T Field.
The ACC announced Monday morning that Wake Forest’s Oct. 12 game against Louisville will kick off at 7:30 p.m., and it’ll be broadcast on the ACC Network.
It’s a return to primetime of sorts for unbeaten Wake Forest, which has played a pair of afternoon games after opening the season with three consecutive Friday night games.
The Deacons are off this week — the first of two such weeks in October. Wake Forest has won each of the last two meetings with Louisville, scoring 98 points in the process.
No times have been released for any of Wake Forest’s other remaining games this season.
The Deacons debuted in the Coaches Poll last week at No. 24, and moved up to 20th this past weekend. After being the first team out of the Associated Press poll last week, the Deacons are at No. 22.
