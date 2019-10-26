Strnad and Luke Masterson, who sustained a season-ending injury against Louisville, were two of Wake Forest’s most-versatile defenders, Clawson said on his radio show Wednesday night.

Now the Deacons need to find more versatility.

Strnad and Masterson were valuable in coverage; in their absence, it’s likely Williams and Monroe are asked to cover as much as Strnad did and Ja’Sir Taylor comes in for more nickel packages.

