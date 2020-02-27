By the numbers

Wake Forest’s attendance figures for home basketball games at Joel Coliseum, which holds 14,665, are a strong indicator of how far the program has fallen. Among the numbers:

• Average attendance this season, going into Saturday’s finale against Notre Dame, is 6,752.

• Average attendance has dropped 30% from Coach Danny Manning’s first season, 2014-15, to this season.

• Average attendance has dropped 43% from Coach Dino Gaudio’s final season, in 2009-10, to this season.

• Last season’s average of 7,626 was the lowest in the Joel’s history and the first below 8,000.

• There have been five crowds in the past two seasons of at least 10,000 fans: All of them have been against Duke, North Carolina or N.C. State.