Louisville deployed something of a quarterback rotation against Boston College, with both Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley proving effective.
Cunningham, a redshirt sophomore, completed 13 of 18 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, while adding six carries for 43 yards and another touchdown, against Boston College. Conley, a freshman, was 10 for 16 for 140 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.
Neither of them was the Cardinals’ starter to begin the season. That was redshirt junior Jawon Pass, who ran for both of the team’s touchdowns in the opener against Notre Dame but sustained a foot injury during a four-touchdown performance in a blowout of Eastern Kentucky.
