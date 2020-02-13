Anybody got any eligibility?

Not meant to incite panic, but Wake Forest doesn’t have a long snapper on the roster. Dayton Diemel graduated after a consistent and probably underappreciated four seasons, while walk-on Noah Turner transferred.

The Deacons signed Jacob Zuhr, who’s the top-ranked long snapper in the country according to rubiolongsnapping.com. But Zuhr won’t enroll until the summer … again, anybody got eligibility and know how to snap for punts and field goals?

