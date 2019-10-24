Wake Forest Gardner-Webb Mens Basketball (copy)

Wake Forest guard Sharone Wright, Jr. (2) said assistant coach Rex Walters has led to an improvement on the defensive end of the court.

Whether the addition of associate head coach Rex Walters results in better defense from the Deacons will have to play out in games, but the Deacons are adamant that he’s already made quite a loud impression.

“Coach Rex definitely brings that fire that we need,” sophomore Isaiah Mucius said. “He lights a fire on our behinds every single practice and makes sure that we’re not — if we mess up, we’re going to hear it. And it’s great, we definitely need that at times.”

Walters joined the staff in May after spending the previous season at Nevada, before which he spent two seasons in the Detroit Pistons organization (one as head coach of the G-League affiliate, the other as a Pistons assistant).

Walters isn’t strictly a defensive coach, but it seems that’s where the majority of his influence is.

“He’s made a big difference. He always emphasizes getting back. Like, nine times out of 10 when he’s yelling, he’s talking about that. Which is something that we need to do, we need to get back,” sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. said.

“Every day we’ll hear it … stay in the gaps, hot hands, everything,” sophomore Michael Wynn said. “That’s one thing that I can say allowed me to take a step for defense is Coach Rex, even over the summer working on defense, one-on-one and stuff … he’s a big defense guy.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments