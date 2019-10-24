Whether the addition of associate head coach Rex Walters results in better defense from the Deacons will have to play out in games, but the Deacons are adamant that he’s already made quite a loud impression.
“Coach Rex definitely brings that fire that we need,” sophomore Isaiah Mucius said. “He lights a fire on our behinds every single practice and makes sure that we’re not — if we mess up, we’re going to hear it. And it’s great, we definitely need that at times.”
Walters joined the staff in May after spending the previous season at Nevada, before which he spent two seasons in the Detroit Pistons organization (one as head coach of the G-League affiliate, the other as a Pistons assistant).
Walters isn’t strictly a defensive coach, but it seems that’s where the majority of his influence is.
“He’s made a big difference. He always emphasizes getting back. Like, nine times out of 10 when he’s yelling, he’s talking about that. Which is something that we need to do, we need to get back,” sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. said.
“Every day we’ll hear it … stay in the gaps, hot hands, everything,” sophomore Michael Wynn said. “That’s one thing that I can say allowed me to take a step for defense is Coach Rex, even over the summer working on defense, one-on-one and stuff … he’s a big defense guy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.