I’ll throw this out here now: There’s a little more guesswork when it comes to the offensive line than most other positions. That tends to happen with replacing three multi-year starters and not having seen a practice since August.
This, and the corresponding move down below, should rank as the biggest surprises. Tom started every game at center last season and was graded at 92% through the regular season by the coaching staff. But he’s also got the versatility and agility to move to tackle, and if he’s the best option, he’ll be the choice to replace Justin Herron.
