Ngassam Nya and Maginn rotated throughout the season and that might continue, or one of them could move to tackle — with Maginn being the more likely of the two to move to tackle.
Left guard: Loic Ngassam Nya OR Sean Maginn | DeVonte Gordon OR Taleni Suhren
TRENDING NOW
-
Carolina Thunderbirds' president Jimmy Milliken resigns
-
Wake Forest makes amends for last week's losses in going up big, holding on against North Carolina
-
Reynolds defeats Glenn, claiming first conference title in more than a decade
-
Wake Forest leaves impression on Phillies manager Joe Girardi
-
WSSU football program adds three more players to its recruiting class
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Latest Local Offers
Licensed Practical Nurse available for elderly or disabled. Day/night. 336 705 9301
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER - Christian lady will care for your loved ones; I have cared for a Dr.'s mom and dad for 12yrs. 336-529-9817
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.